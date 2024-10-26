Go Behind the Scenes of 'The Franchise' with Himesh Patel

“I've been on film and TV sets for half my life,” says Himesh Patel, the star of the new HBO series The Franchise, on which he plays a harried assistant director on a big-budget blockbuster. “I’ve been around crews, and they’ve been like family to me on any job I do; the first A.D. is an essential part of any set because if they’re not good at what they do, everything’s going to fall apartment. So, to get into this role was something I was keen to do.”



Lucky for Patel, life on the set of The Franchise seems much less plagued than the fictional film it portrays. On the series, created by Jon Brown (Succession) and executive produced by Armando Iannucci (Veep) and Sam Mendes, a sprawling cast including the likes of Richard E. Grant, Jessica Hynes, Lolly Adefope, Daniel Brühl, Billy Magnussen, Isaac Powell, and Aya Cash portray the actors, directors, producers, writers, studio suits, and various hangers on who populate a major film set—and terrorize each other, to an audience’s great delight.



Here, Patel–a passionate photographer who used his father's vintage Canon AE-1 and a medium format film camera —shared his film with T&C to offer a behind-the-scenes look at The Franchise, and the moments that didn’t make it on screen.



"A funny thing with this show is that obviously they were trailers that were actually the trailers for actors, as you can see in the background here, but half the time they're also in a shot; we used them sometimes as sort of a set because we could. This is Ruaridh Mollica, who’s a wonderful young actor with a very bright future ahead of him. And I just feel like this picture kind of captures him. He's just such a ray of sunshine and was always so positive and so warm and wonderful—and the hoodie he's wearing is his costume. It's branded with the fake studio that we have in our TV show."

“This is producer Juli Weiner, showrunner Jon Brown, director Kevin Bray in the shades, and Ida from the production team. In the background just behind Julie is Zoe, who was our camera operator—and they’re the people you're most intimate with for any job you do. So, this was a moment with our key people on the journey having a real behind-the-scenes moment looking at the monitors.”

"Here is Carolyn Cousins, from the hair department, on the left and Sophia Mascarenhas, who was my makeup artist, on the right. Eagle-eyed viewers might spot Carolyn in episode two, when she’s giving Daniel Brühl’s character a haircut. We needed someone to be giving him a haircut, and who better than one of our own artists? As actors, makeup is our first port of call. You get to work, you go to the makeup trailer, and you get the gossip and the lowdown on what's happening. They were a really great team."



"Jessica Hynes is really a British national treasure and was one of actors I was excited to work with on this show, and she's just the loveliest person. I'm really proud of this shot. It's, it's a great one."

"This was Aya Cash on location in Scotland, where we were shooting near this bridge. We had a bit of time between setups, so we went down to the river and there was this lovely archway and the light was nice. I printed it off and sent it to Aya after we wrapped because I think it captures something about her. She's a really wonderful person, a great actress, but she's also just got a real warmth."

"On most productions, actors end up going off to their corners, you go back to your trailer between setups. But on this series, we had a tent on the side of the stage where we would all hang out and eat too many snacks and chat. One day, Jessica brought in some jigsaw puzzles and we started doing them and we all got obsessed with doing jigsaw puzzles—none more so than Billy. So, this was him a jigsaw puzzle on the set, but there was something about him wearing his full superhero costume with that very elaborate design and still being the guy doing a jigsaw puzzle."

"Daniel Brühl is such a hilarious guy, and anytime I've tried to take a photo of him, he's ended up doing some elaborate pose. I'm not sure I've ever captured a photo of Daniel that's just like Daniel being Daniel. It's always just him doing something."

"One of them actually has my face in it! The guy on the left was one of our supporting artist who was that day dressed as someone who was going to have their face replaced in post-production. I want to say it was our onset photographer, Colin, who got this shot of me and Ruaridh and our man here on the left."

"This is one of those nice moments, especially capturing Richard's laugh. He's such a joyous person and Billy is the same. Their characters hate each other, whereas they got on well and worked really well together."

