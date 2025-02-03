Behind the scenes at TGL

BANG Showbiz

The Grammy Awards is the biggest night in the music calendar and, of course, it attracts the biggest artists in the world. The 2025 ceremony did not disappoint with Chappell Roan providing one of the best performances of the night, singing her track 'Pink Pony Club' whilst sitting on top of a pink pony. Elsewhere, Taylor Swift was surprisingly snubbed and Bianca Censori provided a red carpet no one will ever forget.