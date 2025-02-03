Behind the scenes at TGL

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY
Ye, nearly nude wife Bianca Censori surprise on 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet
Ye shocked at the Grammys red carpet Sunday alongside wife and model Bianca Censori.
- TVLine.com
America’s Got Talent Sets Season 20 Premiere on NBC — Which Judges Are Returning?
America’s Got Talent is about to celebrate a major milestone: The NBC competition series has been renewed for Season 20 and will premiere with a two-hour episode on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. The upcoming season will also see singer/songwriter Mel B return to the judges table alongside Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara …
- People
Jennifer Lopez Is Business on the Top and Party on the Bottom in Sexy Sheer Skirt for 2025 Grammys
The star made a head-turning appearance at the awards show, where she presented the trophy for best Latin pop album
- BuzzFeed
"I Recently Realized You Just Don't Do It Anymore": People Are Sharing Things That Have Almost Entirely Disappeared From Modern Society
"Red eyes in photos. My five-year-old son saw an old printed photo of me from 20 years ago and asked why my pupils were red. It's complicated to explain this concept in a smartphone world."
- BANG Showbiz
Chappell Roan rides a pink pony, Taylor Swift is snubbed and Bianca Censori bares all! These are the biggest moments from the 2025 Grammy Awards...
The Grammy Awards is the biggest night in the music calendar and, of course, it attracts the biggest artists in the world. The 2025 ceremony did not disappoint with Chappell Roan providing one of the best performances of the night, singing her track 'Pink Pony Club' whilst sitting on top of a pink pony. Elsewhere, Taylor Swift was surprisingly snubbed and Bianca Censori provided a red carpet no one will ever forget.
- Hello!
David Tennant breaks silence on genetic condition noticed by fans
David Tennant has opened up about a genetic condition he has that was also spotted by fans on Reddit. More details here...
- Hello!
Netflix viewers addicted to 'raw' and 'awesome' new drama – and it's a must-watch
The streaming service's gritty new show has been widely praised
- HuffPost
Kanye West Posts On Social Media, Apologizes To Kamala Harris And Follows Taylor Swift
The rapper had a lot to say Saturday on X.
- People
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Cover 'California Dreamin'' in Hauntingly Beautiful Rendition at 2025 Grammys
Their collaboration "Die With a Smile" was nominated for two Grammys
- Yahoo TV UK
Dancing on Ice fans rejoice as iconic soap star makes cameo
Coronation Street's Malcolm Hebden caught up with contestant Sam Aston in a pre-dance VT.
- People
Jon Batiste and Wife Suleika Jaoud Skip 2025 Grammys but Are 'So Grateful' for Win After Her Cancer Returns
"We’re beaming love from our couch to yours," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Sunday, Feb. 2
- People
Guy Pearce 'Wanted to Punch' a 'Snobby Actress' Who Had a 'Horrible Attitude' About Him Starring in a Soap
"Obviously, I didn’t punch her," the actor noted, adding that he saw the actress in question "on some s--- ad on TV" five years later
- Entertainment Weekly
“9-1-1: Lone Star” series finale preview shows Tarlos' emotional final phone call as asteroid hits (exclusive)
Watch TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) in a sneak peek clip from season 5, episode, 12, the final episode of Fox's first responder drama.
- Business Insider
11 best new artist Grammy winners who went on to major fame — and 11 who didn't
The Grammy Award for best new artist has gone to superstars like Mariah Carey and The Beatles. However, not every winner found mainstream success.
- TVLine.com
Charles Mesure Exits General Hospital; OLTL Vet to Take Over Role of Brennan
The role of Jack Brennan is now being played by…. Expect to hear that daytime soap opera staple, the announcement of a recast by a disembodied voice, when General Hospital‘s Jack Brennan soon shows up with a new face. As first reported by the Soap Opera Digest website, Charles Mesure has elected to step away …
- People
Olivia Rodrigo Shows Tons of Skin at the 2025 Grammys in a Backless Versace Gown That's Older Than She Is
Rodrigo's vintage gown also featured a low-cut back and side cutouts
- BuzzFeed
These 26 Pet Tweets Are So Funny I Tripped Over My Own Shoes
"my cat gets hungry and starts literally biting the hand that feeds her. she is a fool"
- Deadline
Bonus Round? Sony Seizes ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ & ‘Jeopardy!’ Distribution Duties From CBS Starting Next Week
Doubt Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White will be saying the letters C-B-S this week on Wheel of Fortune, but the still Shari Redstone-owned company just lost a hold on one of its gameshow goldmines, at least according to Sony. As a legal battle continues to boil between Sony Pictures TV and CBS Studios over their …
- Yahoo News Canada
What to watch on Netflix Canada, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more: New TV shows and movies in February
A Kate Hudson Netflix comedy premiered in February. The White Lotus Season 3 premieres on Feb. 16 on Crave and Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will be available to stream on Feb. 14.
- People
“Emilia Pérez” Star Karla Sofía Gascón Says She’s ‘Not a Racist’ in Tearful Interview
"What have I done in my life? What have I done? I haven’t killed a single fly," the Oscar nominee said