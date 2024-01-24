Behind the scenes of Tory infighting over Rishi Sunak’s future

Rishi Sunak is being likened to Theresa May in being decent, hardworking and intelligent but completely devoid of charisma - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

It is fair to say that Sir Simon Clarke’s suggestion that the Tories should oust Rishi Sunak or face “an election massacre” has not gone down particularly well with his fellow Conservatives.

The former minister, who worked as chief secretary to the Treasury under Sunak as chancellor, has faced a backlash after becoming the second Tory backbencher to publicly urge the Prime Minister to resign.

Describing “asset to anchor” Sunak’s “uninspiring leadership” as the “main obstacle to recovery,” the former levelling up secretary now stands accused of “throwing his teddies in the corner” with his intervention in Wednesday’s Daily Telegraph.

Summing up the mood, former home secretary Dame Priti Patel posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Engaging in facile and divisive self indulgence only serves our opponents, it’s time to unite and get on with the job.”

Andrew Bowie, the Nuclear Minister, was rather more direct in a Tory WhatsApp group, urging critics to “get a f—ing grip”, adding: “Can we, for more than five minutes, dispense with the civil war and leadership speculation?”

Yet while backbenchers opine over “another leadership psychodrama” – the truth is many Tories are privately thinking exactly the same as Sir Simon, not least after YouGov polling revealed they are “facing 1997-style wipeout”, with Labour projected to gain a landslide majority of 120.

As one former cabinet minister explained: “We know Rishi is absolutely useless but replacing him now would be an extraordinary act of self-sabotage.”

Isaac Levido, the Lynton Crosby protege who is directing the Tories’ general election campaign has repeatedly told MPs to “unite or die” and it seems that the majority are heeding his advice. While big beasts including Ms Patel and David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, have gone public with their criticism of the insurgents in their midst, grey hairs have also been quietly warning of the dangers of submitting letters of no confidence to Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 backbench committee.

One of the reasons last week’s threatened rebellion over the Rwanda bill eventually fizzled out is because “three wise men” in the form of former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, John Redwood and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg convinced colleagues not to hand victory on a plate to Sir Keir Starmer. Meanwhile, a number of senior Tories, including former defence secretary Liam Fox, have been urging Downing Street to “take the fight to Labour” by celebrating Conservative successes rather than allowing Sir Keir to “rewrite and twist recent history”.

They are as frustrated as anyone in No 10 that Westminster is now dominated with talk of Tory infighting rather than the perils of an incoming Labour government.

Although Sir Simon and former skills minister Andrea Jenkyns are both thought to have submitted letters of no confidence, Brady joked to this newspaper on Monday that he “wasn’t as busy” as reports might suggest.

How long that lasts appears to depend on two factors: what is in the budget and what Nigel Farage decides to do next.

Jeremy Hunt is currently being aggressively lobbied to make March 6 what one Tory MP described as “the Conservative budget to end all budgets,” adding: “If he doesn’t pull an enormous rabbit out of the hat, then we’re doomed.”

The Chancellor is certainly making all the right noises, recently summoning the spirit of his Thatcherite predecessor Nigel Lawson and dropping frequent hints about tax cuts. But as one backbencher put it: “There’s Jeremy Hunt’s idea of a Conservative budget and then there’s a Conservative’s idea of a Conservative budget.”

With an estimated £20 billion more fiscal headroom to play with after a fall in public sector borrowing, desolate Tories are desperately hoping he will give them something meaty to sell on the doorstep – ahead of what are predicted to be disastrous local elections in May. (Tory mayors including Tees Valley’s Ben Houchen and Andy Street in the West Midlands are also facing potentially precarious ballots – while Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate for London mayor is expected to lose to Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan).

In the absence of Sunak moving the dial by sticking to his “five-point plan”, if the Budget doesn’t narrow the polls – and the Tories are crucified on May 2, things could start looking even more dire for Downing Street than they do already.

Add into the mix an announcement by Farage that he is taking the helm of Reform – a move some pollsters predict could take the party’s support up to 20 per cent, then Tories facing not just wipe out but possible extinction may start thinking they have nothing to lose by replacing the Prime Minister.

Much has been made of Lord Frost’s role in the recent catastrophic YouGov polling commissioned by the “Conservative Britain Alliance”, a previously unknown organisation described only as a “group of Conservative donors”.

It is backed by former Tory treasurer Peter Cruddas, a key ally of Boris Johnson, who wants to give members full say over candidate selections “with minimum interference by CCHQ [Conservative campaign headquarters]”, including the power to deselect MPs. Its vice-president is Stephen Greenhalgh, a former deputy mayor and minister in the Lords under Johnson. Another key Johnson backer, David Campbell Bannerman, a former MEP, is its chairman.

Little wonder, then, that some Tories have been pointing the finger of suspicion at Johnson for upsetting the No 10 apple cart.

Although there is no doubt that Suella Braverman and her supporters were at the heart of last week’s Rwanda rebellion, there seems to be an acceptance that the former home secretary won’t cut it as a future Tory leader, hence the recent talking up of Kemi Badenoch, currently leading the ConHome poll of potential successors to Sunak.

Yet none of the Tory leadership contenders appear willing to take the helm now – only to face almost certain electoral calamity. According to one Commons source quoted in a recent News Statesman article by the BBC’s well-connected former political editor Andrew Marr, Badenoch was genuinely concerned that the Prime Minister might lose the vote on the third reading of the Rwanda Bill because she didn’t want a premature leadership contest or early general election. She was apparently overheard observing that “Rishi has got to own the defeat”.

Johnson will be similarly wary of launching a Cincinnatus-style comeback if he cannot guarantee victory.

There is now open speculation in Tory circles as to whether Johnson might be better off teaming up with Farage to form their own “En Marche” style movement on the right, fuelled by the disgruntlement of the grassroots. They would not only need an enormous war chest but an army of activists. Yet they may prove more effective recruiters than the Conservatives.

While Tory party chairman Richard Holden has been boasting of more campaign directors than ever – and £50 million in donations since Sunak took power in October 2022, Tory MPs tell a different story.

Amid reports of the party struggling to find willing Tory candidates, concerns have also been raised by backbenchers that they can’t attract enough activists to go on the stump.

According to one veteran Conservative, who is stepping down at the next general election, he was one of 120 candidates who applied for the then Labour seat in the Noughties – but since announcing his resignation only 11 people applied to replace him, even though he has a healthy majority.

“It’s proving very difficult to get people to campaign for us, let alone stand,” he added.

‘Rishi hasn’t defined himself’

Part of the problem is undoubtedly what one Tory source described as Sunak’s “lack of cut through”. With his personal approval rating now plummeting to Liz Truss depths, he is being likened to Theresa May in being decent, hardworking and intelligent but completely devoid of charisma. Yet there may still be a narrow landing strip for Sunak despite his lack of populism and personality.

As one long-standing Tory explained: “The truth is, there isn’t some Sir Galahad marching to the rescue saying: ‘Don’t worry I’ve got this one covered’.

“The reality right now is that the next general election rests critically on what we say and what we do – not how we say it.

“Rishi hasn’t defined himself – the public doesn’t know who he is. It’s policy over personality at this stage. What he needs to do is take the fight to Labour and define how we’re different. He needs to be willing to have the arguments and show how worse things will be with Labour in power. He needs to say things like: vote Starmer, get gender self identification in Scotland. People didn’t support Thatcher because she sounded like one of the people – they respected her because she was clear in what she believed and offered them a choice to the opposition. If Rishi doesn’t do that or won’t do that then we’re dead anyway.”

