Beijing launches probe in response to EU investigation into Chinese subsidies

Beijing says it is kicking off a formal probe into EU practices after the bloc launched an anti-subsidy investigation of a range of Chinese transport and green energy firms.

Trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels have spiralled in recent months, with the European Union taking aim at China's support for its renewables and electric vehicle sectors in particular.

China has denied that its industrial policies are unfair and has repeatedly threatened retaliation to safeguard its companies' legal rights and interests.

Its commerce ministry said in a lengthy statement on Wednesday it would "conduct a trade and investment barrier investigation into the relevant practices adopted by the EU in its investigation of Chinese enterprises" starting on 10 July.

The Chinese investigation will be completed by 10 January, with a possible extension of three months to April. It was requested by China's Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products.

The complaint mainly dealt with "products such as railway locomotives, photovoltaics, wind power and security inspection equipment", it said.

The ministry added that the probe would examine the EU's "preliminary reviews, in-depth investigations and surprise inspections of Chinese enterprises".

Protectionism

In June, a EU Commission investigation concluded that electric vehicle value chains in China benefit from unfair subsidies, and Brussels has used a new regulation to investigate companies bidding for projects within the Union.

