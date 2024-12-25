Beijing urged to strengthen legal talent pool in South China Sea dispute with Philippines

Beijing has been urged to strengthen its team of specialists in maritime law as the Philippines threatens a further challenge over the long-running dispute in the South China Sea.

Wu Shicun, founder of the National Institute for South China Sea Studies and chairman of the Huayang Centre for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance, said the coming year is a critical window of opportunity for Beijing.

Manila is threatening to launch new arbitration proceedings, while the re-election of Donald Trump as US president adds further uncertainty to the dynamics in the South China Sea, Wu said.

"To more effectively safeguard China's maritime interests and address the challenges posed by other claimant nations, there is an urgent need for China to develop a cadre of legal experts," Wu said.

These professionals must not only have a deep understanding of international law but also be proficient in foreign languages and well informed about other countries' politics, he said.

Wu was speaking at a workshop focused on international dispute resolution held in Beijing last week, which the Huayang centre co-hosted.

The event attracted nearly 80 participants from Chinese government institutions and academia, with lectures from international legal figures such as Tomas Heidar, the president of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, and Awn Al-Khasawneh, a former judge at the International Court of Justice and prime minister of Jordan.

Earlier this month, Andres Centino, the Philippine presidential assistant on maritime concerns, told the Financial Times that Manila is planning to file a "foolproof, solid case" against Beijing.

The report said Manila's options include a challenge to China's sovereignty claims, an environmental lawsuit or a case focusing on Beijing's actions targeting ships from other countries.

China claims most of the maritime features in the South China Sea and rights over their adjacent waters, but this is disputed by Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei as well as the Philippines.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in favour of Manila and concluded that China's claims had no legal basis. Beijing, which did not participate in the arbitration process, rejected the ruling.

Zheng Zhihua, an associate professor specialising in maritime affairs at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, said in an interview that China needs top-tier international lawyers capable of litigating in international courts and "government institutions should cultivate this talent pool internally and give them support".

He said Manila could garner considerable global attention and sympathy with a new lawsuit.

"Regarding China's potential responses to the Philippines' latest arbitration efforts, the situation remains highly uncertain. Nevertheless, there is a strong call within China's legal community for an in-depth analysis of the negative repercussions stemming from the 2016 ruling," he said.

The FT said Manila might seek the support of a United Nations body or foreign non-governmental organisations while Zheng believes it may seek help from other governments.

"This involvement could be more of an intelligence and insight-gathering nature rather than direct participation in the legal proceedings," Zheng said. He added that third countries need to have a legal standing to be involved in the proceedings or prove the arbitration issue substantially affects their own interests.

He also said that countries are using the 2016 ruling to stake their own claims to the South China Sea. This year both Vietnam and the Philippines asked a UN body to extend their continental shelves beyond the 200 nautical miles (370km) mandated in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

After Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr took office in June 2022, Manila has become the most vocal critic of China's activities in the South China Sea and there have been a series of clashes between coastguards from the two countries this year.

The Philippines has also sought to embed its claims into domestic law, prompting Beijing to publish documents that outline its own claims to the waters around Scarborough Shoal, one of the disputed features.

