Beijing uses panda diplomacy to repair ties with Australia

Wang Wang, one of the giant pandas at Adelaide Zoo, came out to meet the Chinese premier on his visit - Asanka Ratnayake/AFP via Getty Images

Australia and China have moved to stabilise their relationship after years of strained relations with the help of panda diplomacy.

In a visit to Adelaide Zoo, Li Qiang, the Chinese premier, promised to send two more giant pandas to replace Wang Wang and Fu Ni, which have lived there for the past 15 years and were due to return home later this year.

Mr Li’s pledge was made during a four-day visit to Australia aimed at bolstering trade and political ties.

Members of the Chinese delegation accompanying Li Qiang to Adelaide Zoo take photos of Wang Wang - Asanka Ratnayake/Pool Photo via AP

It is the first visit by a Chinese premier since 2017 and follows several years of strained relations between the two countries, culminating in costly sanctions on some Australian exports including wine.

Political ties worsened in the wake of Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea and a number of military confrontations.

In an incident in international waters off the coast of North Korea last month, an Australian naval helicopter was forced to take evasive action after a Chinese military jet detonated flares nearby.

Anthony Albanese, the Australian PM, branded the episode as “dangerous” and demanded that such behaviour should not happen again.

Nations ‘back on track’

Beijing’s criticism of the AUKUS deal between. Britain, the United States and Australia, has also dampened relations.

During his visit, Mr Li declared that the two nations were now “back on track after a period of twists and turns”.

“A more mature, stable and fruitful comprehensive strategic partnership will be as treasure shared by the people of both countries,” he added.

Peter Malinauskas, the premier of South Australia, and Li Qiang, the Chinese premier, listen to a ranger at Adelaide Zoo as Wang Wang the panda chews on a box - Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

The Chinese premier will hold talks with Mr Albanese in Canberra on Monday and will make an address during a lunch at Parliament House.

The meeting is expected to cover Beijing’s human rights record, Taiwan, and remaining trade bans on the export of Australian lobsters and beef.

Mr Li is expected to receive a mixed reception in Canberra with protests being planned by human rights activists at the same time as pro-China supporters line the route from his hotel.

Police have erected barricades to keep the sides apart.

Don Farrell, the Australian trade minister, has dismissed suggestions that the government is kowtowing to China.

“We haven’t kowtowed at all,” he said in an interview on Australia’s Sky News. “We’ve continued to represent our national interest and our national security.”