Beirut doctor working non-stop to treat pager blast victims

STORY: Beirut eye surgeon Elias Jrade weeps as he works around the clock treating victims of the pager explosions around Lebanon.

“To be in the same situation again,” the doctor says.

“It was the same scene four years ago,” he says referring to the deadly Beirut port blast in 2020.

He tells Reuters: "We hope that this will be the end. I was seeing a part of Lebanon in every patient. Every patient I was trying to restore, I was trying to restore something from Lebanon."

The explosions like this one in a grocery store in Beirut have left nearly 3,000 injured.

On Wednesday, Lebanon’s health minister said the death toll from the blasts rose to 12, including two children.

Doctors performed 400 surgeries on Tuesday alone.

Jrade, who is also a member of Lebanon’s parliament, says: “My colleagues and I were in full emergency mode, we were all in the operating (room) without hesitation. We treated one patient after another, not just focusing on eye injuries, but everything, eyes, faces, hands, and anything we could do.”

While the medical system is facing many challenges like the rest of Lebanon, he says it is overcoming them and doing well.

Though he adds: "The fear is for what’s coming. What’s coming is big.”

His work could continue at a brisk pace, as more explosions occurred around the country on Wednesday.