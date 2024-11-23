Beirut hit by massive Israeli strikes - local media

Smoke was seen rising from blasts early on Saturday in Beirut [AFP via Getty Images]

Israel has carried out massive air strikes on central Beirut, Lebanese media say, and there are reports of several deaths.

An eight-storey residential building was completely destroyed with five missiles in the capital's Basta district, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

Hezbollah's al-Manar media outlet quoted the Lebanese health ministry as saying four people were killed and 23 injured. Videos have now emerged purportedly showing the wreckage of a building.

The Israeli military made no immediate comments on the reported strikes early on Saturday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began a major offensive against Hezbollah in September, carrying out air strikes and also sending troops into southern Lebanon.

The hostilities escalated after the Iran-backed Hezbollah fired repeated salvoes of rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas, the Palestinian group that carried out the deadly 7 October 2023 attack on southern Israel.

Israel’s stated goal in its war against Hezbollah is to allow the return of about 60,000 residents who have been displaced from communities in northern Israel because of the group’s attacks.

In Lebanon, the conflict has killed more than 3,500 people and forced more than one million from their homes, Lebanese authorities say.

Earlier this week, a US mediator visited both Israel and Lebanon in an attempt to secure a ceasefire.

Amos Hochstein indicated some progress had been made - but has not publicly commented on any details.