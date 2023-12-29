Belfast Harbour: Man wanted in Spain arrested on drug charges

Belfast Harbour shipping cranes

A man who is wanted on drugs charges in Spain has been arrested at Belfast Harbour.

He is charged with importing more than €20m (£17.4m) worth of cannabis into Europe in 2013.

He was arrested on Thursday evening and will be brought before an extradition court in the coming days.

The National Crime Agency and Belfast Harbour Police worked together on the case with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

A spokesperson from the PSNI's International Policing Unit said: "The Police Service will continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those sought for arrest and extradition.

"Our message is clear: there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland, and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction."