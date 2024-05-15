Belfast Historical Society moves church, fixes roof and preps to blaze trail

The 148-year-old Belle River Church of Scotland is settling into its new long-term home next to the Croft House Selkirk Heritage and Culture Centre in Belfast.

In 2000 the decommissioned church was moved from its initial location to the Belfast Highland Greens and Lord Selkirk Campground property, across the field from the Croft House.

Over the past year, the Belfast Historical Society has gotten permission from the Belfast Community Development Corporation (BCDC) to use funding to pour a foundation and finish the move.

Following some TLC and the construction of public washrooms, the historical society hopes the space can be used to facilitate an array of activities in the near future.

“It’s been a long time coming and we are looking forward to putting some of the ideas into action,” Matt Kenny, a society board member, said.

It could be used for performances, art displays, community gatherings or the society’s work preserving and sharing history.

The board will discuss these topics at its annual general meeting.

The historical society currently uses the Croft House to host and promote genealogical resources, local history books and information concerning Lord Selkirk and the 1803 Belfast settlement he established.

The group also uses the location to share knowledge about the region’s Acadian history and to honour farmer, Second World War veteran, former MP and PEI premier from Lewes, J Angus MacLean.

Mr Kenny said the society will be starting work on another tribute to the former Progressive Conservative leader - an extension of the park’s walking trails in his name.

The new portion will allow visitors to enter the trail system near the Croft House where more parking space and public washrooms will be added.

Mr Kenny hopes community members will set aside some volunteer hours to help blaze the trail on Saturday, May 11 starting at 10 am.

Help from anyone with chainsaw equipment and safety gear, as well as anyone willing to pitch in are welcome, he said.

“Even if that is just cheering us on.”

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic