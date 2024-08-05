Belfast violence: What happened at the weekend?

Saturday was a warm summer’s day in Belfast.

At 11:30 BST a crowd had gathered outside Belfast’s city hall.

There they listened to political speeches including from the trade unionist Mick Lynch.

Across the road a handful of anti-immigrant protesters had started to gather.

Police kept both sides apart and let traffic flow freely between the two.

But as the crowd of anti-migrant voices grew larger – a more significant policing operation started.

Along with my cameraman we watched as both sides started chanting and jeering at each other.

Anti-immigration and anti-racism protesters faced off at Belfast City Hall [Getty Images]

On one side of the road, they chanted ‘refugees welcome’, on the other side they chanted racist slurs and Tommy Robinson’s name.

Those protesting against migrants held Irish tricolours and Union flags side by side, a rare sight in Northern Ireland.

As the atmosphere got more toxic police put on their riot gear.

Police were shoved.

Some officers told me they were taken aback by the size of the crowd, they were being told in their earpiece that further protesters were making their way in from the south and east of the city.

Fireworks and eggs were fired towards the peaceful demonstrators at city hall. Police used hand held camcorders to gather evidence.

I watched as a man stood with two children – one holding each hand, they were no taller than my knees. Protesting against migrants, he held their hands as the three stood face to face with police armed in full riot gear.

Around 14:00, the crowd started to begin their journey towards the Islamic Centre in the south of the city.

I walked with them as they moved along Bedford Street on to the Dublin Road and to Shaftsbury square.

A lone police armoured vehicle followed, warning them over loudhailer that they were causing an offence as the parade wasn’t notified.

A very significant police operation was mounted around the city’s Mosque.

It was very clear the mob was not going to get close to that building.

'Attacks weren't random'

So rather than march up to police lines, they simply turned left – and walked along Botanic Avenue – Belfast’s most multi-cultural street.

I didn’t see any police presence on the street as the businesses were attacked.

Those attacks weren’t random.

The businesses they attacked were those run by foreign nationals.

I stopped to speak to one man at his cafe.

He was still barricaded inside.

His windows smashed, his street furniture used to smash his windows.

Rahmi hit out at the lack of police support.

'Residents came out to chase the racist mob'

The mob then moved towards the city’s university area.

There they attacked three hotels, smashed windows and threatened journalists.

Police sirens could be heard as the officers seemed to scramble to react to the violence.

At each stage the crowd seemed to thin out.

But another potential flashpoint lay ahead.

Some headed towards the lower Ormeau Road – a mainly nationalist area in the city.

As riot police raced towards the area, the local residents came out to chase the racist mob from the area.

Police in full riot gear then formed a line between the two crowds and with armoured vehicles pushed them back.

It seemed, at that stage, the worst of the violence was over.

But, in fact the worst was still to come.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it received 13 reports of criminal damage and five of arson - some of which are being treated as hate crimes.

These include attacks on migrant-owned and managed businesses on the Donegall Road, close to Sandy Row in south Belfast.

Residents also had to leave an apartment block after it was set on fire.

Three police officers were injured during the disorder - two remained on duty while the third was relieved from duty after suffering concussion.

Police arrested four people in relation to the disorder.

They were later charged and appeared in court on Monday.