Belgian beer worker with auto-brewery syndrome has drink-drive charge dismissed

A glass of beer being poured in a brewery

A Belgian man with a very rare metabolic condition that causes his body to produce alcohol had a drink-driving charge against him dismissed in court on Monday.

The 40-year-old proved that he has auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), which causes carbohydrates in his stomach to be fermented, increasing ethanol levels in his blood and resulting in signs of intoxication.

Anse Ghesquiere, his lawyer, confirmed the unusual case to AFP, after Belgian media reported on it.

She told Reuters that in “another unfortunate coincidence”, her client works at a brewery.

She said that scientists believe the number of ABS cases in the world is underestimated – currently, only approximately 20 people globally have been officially diagnosed with the condition.

She stressed that her client, whose identity was not given, gave evidence of his ABS after tests by three doctors.

The court recognised that factors unforeseen by law applied to the man’s case and acquitted him of the charge.

Unaware of syndrome

He was in court after police in April 2022 pulled over his vehicle and registered him giving a breathalyser reading of 0.91 milligrammes of alcohol per litre, and again a month later when his breath contained 0.71 milligrammes.

The legal limit in Belgium is 0.22 milligrammes per litre of air exhaled, which corresponds to a blood alcohol level of 0.5 grammes per litre.

Previously, in 2019, the man received a fine and a driving licence suspension despite protesting that he had not drunk any alcohol.

He was apparently unaware of his syndrome before his latest run-in with police.

Ms Ghesquiere said that she and her client were awaiting formal notification of the acquittal.

She noted that the prosecution service had a month to lodge an appeal, if it wished to do so.

The man is now following a carbohydrate-light diet to avoid his stomach producing more alcohol.

At the initial court appearance in March, the prosecutor requested that the man avoid any alcoholic beverages, the Belgian state television channel VRT reported.