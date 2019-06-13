Belgian star Eden Hazard unveiled as Real Madrid player

Real Madrid unveiled their latest galactico on Thursday (June 13) as Belgian star Eden Hazard was officially presented to fans and the media at the Santiago Bernabeu following his €100 million ($113 million) move from Chelsea.

Real did not reveal the fee but Spanish media reports said it was the same price as the club record Madrid paid for Gareth Bale when he joined from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, a staggering amount considering Hazard was set to become a free agent in June 2020.

Hazard's transfer is the latest in a long run of 'Galactico' signings made by Real but he is also the first top-class player to move to the club since Colombian James Rodriguez in 2014.