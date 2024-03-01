‘They like me, can you believe it?’ Trump jokes as he waves at migrants he’s trying to shut out

Donald Trump has joked that his popularity even extends to the very migrants he is trying to keep out of America.

The former president was being escorted by Gregg Abott, the governor of Texas, on a tour of the border near the Rio Grande on Thursday when he spotted an enthusiastic group of people yelling his name from the Mexican side of the river.

“They like Trump, can you believe it? They like me, governor,” said Mr Trump, who appeared to be amused by the apparent show of support.

But, shortly afterwards, his tone changed as he delivered a speech, reiterating the anti-migrant stance that has become central to his 2024 re-election campaign.

“This is a Joe Biden invasion,” he said referring to President Biden, who also visited the Texas border on Thursday. “This is a Biden invasion over the past three years.”

Mr Trump linked the alleged killing of Georgia university student Laken Riley, 22, by an undocumented migrant from Venezuela to Mr Biden’s immigration policies.

“I spoke to the parents of an incredible young lady and they were devastated, they’re incredible people,” said Mr Trump, referring to Ms Riley, who he said was “beautiful in so many ways and brutally assaulted”.

“We’re not going to forget her, it’s been just a horrible story,” he added. He suggested the policies of Mr Biden’s administration were to blame for crimes committed by migrants.

Donald Trump waves to people across the Rio Grande in Mexico during a visit to the border - Eric Gay/AP

Immigration is expected to be one of the biggest issues in the presidential election, particularly among Republican-leaning voters.

On his Texas visit, Mr Biden highlighted his proposed border security package, which would increase staff and resources on the southern border with Mexico, that has been blocked by Republicans in Congress under pressure from Mr Trump.

“You know and I know it’s the toughest, most efficient, most effective border security bill this country’s ever seen,” said Mr Biden.

“So instead of playing politics with the issue, why don’t we just get together and get it done?”