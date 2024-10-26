Belimbla Park plane crash: police investigating fatal mid-air collision in Sydney’s south-west

Police say emergency services received reports two light planes collided at Belimbla Park at about 11.50am Saturday.

Police say emergency services received reports two light planes collided at Belimbla Park at about 11.50am Saturday. Composite: Guardian Design/The Guardian Design Team

Two light planes have collided in a deadly crash in Sydney’s south-west.

NSW police confirmed the fatal crash occurred at about 11.50am on Saturday, at Belimbla Park, near Oakdale.

The number of deaths is yet to be confirmed.

“Officers from Camden Police Area Command are currently at the location and have secured two crime scenes,” police said in a statement.



“Members of the public are urged to avoid the area. No further information is available at this stage.

“An investigation into the cause of the crash will be undertaken by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).”

– More to come