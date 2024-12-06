Belinda Carlisle Shares Secrets to 40-Year Love Story with Husband Morgan Mason: 'Lucky We Found Each Other' (Exclusive)

The musician also opens up to PEOPLE about being an accepting parent to their son, James Duke, who identifies as gay

For nearly 40 years, Belinda Carlisle and her husband Morgan Mason have had a whirlwind romance.

The Go-Go's vocalist, 66, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that she and retired film producer Morgan Mason, who tied the knot in April 1986, are "lucky we found each other."

In fact, Carlisle moved in with him the day after they met at a party in 1984. "We've been together ever since," she explains.



Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Morgan Mason and Belinda Carlisle in January 1993

The "Vacation" musician says both she and Mason, 69, are independent, but they also spend a lot of time enjoying life together. "It just works," Carlisle says. "But if he wants to go play golf or do something for the day, it's fine. We don't really tell each other what to do."

Carlisle, who loves to travel, embarks on "crazy trips once or twice a year" that her husband doesn't always enjoy joining. Instead, she recruits her girlfriends.

But admittedly, Carlisle says they're "hardly ever apart."

"We love being together, and we like each other's company," she says. "We've been very, very lucky that we found each other 40 years ago."

So, what's the secret to their lasting marriage? "We laugh a lot," she explains.

Belinda Carlisle/Instagram Belinda Carlisle, James Duke Mason and Morgan Mason

Carlisle and Mason have also grown together as parents to son James Duke Mason, 32, who identifies as gay.

She's always been a big believer in letting her son "be his own person."

"My son came out when he was 14," Carlisle recalls. "So, obviously, our attitude towards parenting gave him the confidence to do that. We accepted him, of course."

For the "Circle in the Sand" performer, who's spoken about experiencing abuse growing up, it was important for her to "break the chain" as a parent.

"From that upbringing, I've always lived in my own world, and I always pretended to be a singer. I think that children who grew up that way are able to create these very realistic fantasy worlds. So what I learned to do is create my own reality," she recalls.



