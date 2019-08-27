Bella Hadid Finds a Stylish New Party Friend After the VMAs

Liana Satenstein

Halsey and bella

Photo: Backgrid

Arriving with her gorgeous sister Gigi, Bella Hadid made a glamorous entrance to the VMA awards in Jersey last night wearing an ab-revealing dress by London newcomer Charlotte Knowles. The supermodel kept the glamorous good vibes going well after the ceremony was over; she was seen leaving the Republic Records After-Party at the Moxy Chelsea in Manhattan dressed in her signature, cheap-and-chic white ribbed tank top, her second midriff-baring look of the night. She paired the cheeky top with high-waisted faded boot cut jeans with a black belt complete with a Chrome Hearts pavé buckle and barely-there PVC “naked” heels.

In-between outfit changes, it seems that Hadid managed to make a stylish new friend—a crop top buddy if you will. At her side as she exited the late night bash, singer Halsey who was in a celebratory mood after picking up the VMA for Best K-Pop with BTS this year and showed off her washboard stomach with a cropped black sleeveless mock neck shirt. Rather than going the laidback route à la Bella in denim, Halsey went fully fashion forward in floral painted jeans and optic white, pointy-toe boots. It’s unclear if the two are besties are mere acquaintances at this point, though they were last seen leaving a Victoria’s Secret party together in 2018 wearing similarly clingy dresses. Either way, their latest twinning moment made for a stellar photo op.

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the 2019 MTV VMAs Red Carpet:

MTV VMAs 2019: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Taylor Swift in Christian Louboutin and Lorraine Schwartz

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Photo: Getty Images

Rosalía in Burberry

Photo: Getty Images

FKA twigs in Sophia Webster

Photo: Getty Images

Adriana Lima in Christian Louboutin shoes and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Jonas in David Yurman, Joe Jonas in David Yurman, and Nick Jonas

Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Tom Ford, Lorraine Schwartz, and EF Collection jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello in Balmain and Amwaj and Djula jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Photo: Getty Images

French Montana

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey in Dundas and Jimmy Choo shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes in Dolce & Gabbana and David Yurman

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo in Moschino

Photo: Getty Images

Char Defrancesco and Marc Jacobs

Photo: Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Photo: Getty Images

DJ Khaled

Photo: Getty Images

Jamila Mustafa

Photo: Getty Images

Tiffany Panhilason

Photo: Getty Images

Sammy Wilk

Photo: Getty Images

Maya Taylor

Photo: Getty Images

Remy Ma

Photo: Getty Images

Gibson Hazard

Photo: Getty Images

Dr. Drew Pinsky and Susan Pinsky

Photo: Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus in a Gladys Tamez Millinery hat

Photo: Getty Images

Natalie Friedman

Photo: Getty Images

Reverend Al Sharpton

Photo: Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Photo: Getty Images

Lil’ Kim

Photo: Getty Images

Tainy

Photo: Getty Images

Big Sean in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX

Photo: Getty Images

Shay Johnson

Photo: Getty Images

Wyclef Jean

Photo: Getty Images

Rick Ross

Photo: Getty Images

Christopher Buckner and Deena Nicole Cortese

Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid with a Jimmy Choo clutch and Chrome Hearts jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Safaree Samuels

Photo: Getty Images

H.E.R. in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Alison Brie

Photo: Getty Images

Big Sean and 2 Chainz

Photo: Getty Images

P. K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Photo: Getty Images

A$AP Ferg

Photo: Getty Images

Ice-T and Coco Austin

Photo: Getty Images

Victor Cruz

Photo: Getty Images

Whitney Port

Photo: Getty Images

Charm La’Donna

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Photo: Getty Images

Alex Morgan in Jared Lehr jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Jazzy Amra

Photo: Getty Images

Hayley Kiyoko in David Yurman

Photo: Getty Images

Peppermint

Photo: Getty Images

James Charles

Photo: Getty Images

Diplo

Photo: Getty Images

Fetty Wap

Photo: Getty Images

Nikita Dragun

Photo: Getty Images

Vincent Pastore

Photo: Getty Images

J Balvin

Photo: Getty Images

Normani in Loree Rodkin jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Redman

Photo: Getty Images

Brandon Lee

Photo: Getty Images

Alyson Stoner

Photo: Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness

Photo: Getty Images

Queen Latifah

Photo: Getty Images

Skylar Grey in David Yurman

Photo: Getty Images

Sebastian Maniscalco

Photo: Getty Images

Todrick Hall

Photo: Getty Images

Abby Champion, Anok Yai, Lineisy Montero, Cara Taylor, and Hiandra Martinez

Photo: Getty Images

Corey Holcomb

Photo: Getty Images

Jamie N Commons

Photo: Getty Images

Robert M. Bakish and Bebe Rexha

Photo: Getty Images

Justina Valentine

Photo: Getty Images

Bad Bunny

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Derek Doll

Photo: Getty Images

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Photo: Getty Images

Hannah Hart

Photo: Getty Images

Trevor Moran

Photo: Getty Images

Sara Bivens and Calvit Hodge

Photo: Getty Images

JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello

Photo: Getty Images

Lauv

Photo: Getty Images

Tana Mongeau

Photo: Getty Images

Brian “B. Dot” Miller

Photo: Getty Images

Keke Palmer in David Yurman

Photo: Getty Images

Ilfenesh Hadera

Photo: Getty Images

Jena Frumes

Photo: Getty Images

Kiana Ledé in Jimmy Choo

Photo: Getty Images

Mariahlynn

Photo: Getty Images

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Photo: Getty Images

Hugo Gloss

Photo: Getty Images

Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot of EarthGang

Photo: Getty Images

Amara La Negra

Photo: Getty Images

Chanel West Coast

Photo: Getty Images

Lilliana Vazquez

Photo: Getty Images

Ebonee Davis

Photo: Getty Images

Brent Qvale

Photo: Getty Images

Afrojack and Elettra Lamborghini

Photo: Getty Images

Jason Lee

Photo: Getty Images

Stefan Benz

Photo: Getty Images

Andrea Damante

Photo: Getty Images

J.I.D

Photo: Getty Images

Joey Essex

Photo: Getty Images

Juan Betancourt

Photo: Getty Images

Bregje Heinen

Photo: Getty Images

Quin and 6lack

Photo: Getty Images

CNCO

Photo: Getty Images

Ava Max

Photo: Getty Images

AJ Mitchell

Photo: Getty Images

Zara Larsson in Bulgari

Photo: Getty Images

Cirkut

Photo: Getty Images

Terrence J

Photo: Getty Images

Lance Bass

Photo: Getty Images

Jonathan Mazzeo

Photo: Getty Images

Originally Appeared on Vogue