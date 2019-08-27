Bella Hadid Finds a Stylish New Party Friend After the VMAs

Arriving with her gorgeous sister Gigi, Bella Hadid made a glamorous entrance to the VMA awards in Jersey last night wearing an ab-revealing dress by London newcomer Charlotte Knowles. The supermodel kept the glamorous good vibes going well after the ceremony was over; she was seen leaving the Republic Records After-Party at the Moxy Chelsea in Manhattan dressed in her signature, cheap-and-chic
white ribbed tank top, her second midriff-baring look of the night. She paired the cheeky top with high-waisted faded boot cut jeans with a black belt complete with a Chrome Hearts pavé buckle and barely-there PVC “naked” heels.
In-between outfit changes, it seems that Hadid managed to make a stylish new friend—a crop top buddy if you will. At her side as she exited the late night bash, singer Halsey who was in a celebratory mood after picking up the VMA for Best K-Pop with BTS this year and showed off her washboard stomach with a cropped black sleeveless mock neck shirt. Rather than going the laidback route à la Bella in denim, Halsey went fully fashion forward in floral painted jeans and optic white, pointy-toe boots. It’s unclear if the two are besties are mere acquaintances at this point, though they were last seen leaving a Victoria’s Secret party together in 2018 wearing similarly clingy dresses. Either way, their latest twinning moment made for a stellar photo op.
K. 