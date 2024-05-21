Bella Hadid returns to Cannes in sultry sheer Saint Laurent dress

Bella Hadid is back!

The 27-year-old model made her return to the red carpet Monday at Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Sebastian Stan's "The Apprentice."

Hadid wore a sheer olive green halter dress and bared her breasts under the mesh fabric. The dress was straight from the Saint Laurent women's winter runway show in March under Anthony Vaccarello.

The 77th Cannes International Film Festival is seeing competition from movies including "Megalopolis," Francis Ford Coppola's self-funded epic starring Adam Driver, and "Kinds of Kindness," director Yorgos Lanthimos' follow-up to "Poor Things."

Monday's premiere marked her first major appearance since 2022 after taking a break from modeling as she continued treatment for Lyme disease.

Bella Hadid attends the "The Apprentice" red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.

"We are happy for seeing you again at Red Carpet! We really missed you," one fan account commented under the model's Instagram post from Cannes.

Another fan account wrote, "you really are a siren and you looked amazing! we are proud of you for walking that carpet."

"so good to see u at cannes again bels!!!!! u was looking so sooo super heavenly beautiful," a social media user echoed.

All eyes will be on Cannes to provide a boost to some of this year's Oscar hopefuls. Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" received mixed reviews from critics.

"Star Wars" creator George Lucas is also set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at this year's festival. "I am truly honored by this special recognition which means a great deal to me," Lucas said.

In an interview with Allure in April, Hadid announced her return to the public as she promoted her new fragrance line Ôrəbella.

Of her break, she said, "After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."

It's unclear if she plans to get back to runway modeling any time soon.

Bella Hadid shares vulnerable hospitalization pictures amid Lyme disease treatment

In a candid post in August, Hadid revealed she spent over 100 days receiving medical attention for Lyme disease, chronic disease and co-infection in addition to "almost 15 years of invisible suffering."

"I'll be back when I'm ready. I miss you all so much. I love you so much," she concluded the post.

Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, her mom Yolanda Hadid revealed at the Global Lyme Alliance inaugural gala in 2015. Yolanda and her son, Anwar Hadid, also have Lyme disease.

Lyme disease can severely impact the joints, heart and nervous system. There were more than 63,000 cases of Lyme disease reported annually in 2022 but the total number, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests, is closer to 476,000. It's most commonly reported in the upper Midwest, Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, joint pain and skin rash. These symptoms can be mild or progress to severe infections that require hospitalization.

Contributing: Brendan Morrow, Kelly Lawler, N'dea Yancey-Bragg, Josh Hafner and Rachel Aretakis

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bella Hadid returns to Cannes: See the model stun in Saint Laurent