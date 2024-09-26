Bella Hadid Returns to Runway in Paris After 2-Year Hiatus

Hadid's latest runway appearance comes after she walked in the Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week in 2022

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/getty Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is back on the runway after a two-year hiatus.

The model, who has slowly stepped away from the fashion industry, shocked fans when she graced the catwalk at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Wearing a tight, slicked-back bun and thick square glasses, Hadid, 27, strutted down the runway in an oversized black suit by Anthony Vaccarello⁣ and matching tie.

Hadid's appearance in the show comes two years after she walked during the Coperni fashion show at Paris Fashion Week 2022 and had a white dress spray-painted on her in real-time.

She also walked for Stella McCartney, Thom Browne, and Miu Miu that same year.

While the fashion mogul has been away from the spotlight, she's kept busy focusing on her sobriety and long-term health struggles, as well as working on her businesses, including her non-alcoholic beverage drink, Kin Euphorics, and her first fragrance collection, Orebella.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/getty Hadid

In May, Hadid made her first major carpet appearance since 2023, attending the screening of The Apprentice at the Cannes Film Festival.

For the appearance, Hadid wore a nude Saint Laurent halter-neck gown from the house's fall 2024 collection. The gown revealed her nipples and featured 10 denier hosiery cups and a pleated pantyhose bodice.

Hadid wore maroon peep-toe heels, gold statement earrings, and side-parted waves to complete the look.

Gotham/Getty Hadid

She attended the event days after she shared in an interview with Allure that she moved to Texas with her partner Adan Banuelos, 35, and was taking a step back from modeling.

"After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me," she said.

Noting that she's found a core group of friends that she hangs out with and has the "best time," never feeling like she needs to do "too much," she said she's come to a point in her life where she's "not putting on a fake face."

"If I don't feel good, I won't go. If I don't feel good, I take time for myself," she told the outlet.

"And I've never had the opportunity to do that or say that before. Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days," continued Hadid.

