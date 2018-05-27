Bella Hadid and Tom Brady Share a Twinning Moment in Monaco, Complete With Footballs

Bella Hadid and Tom Brady might be the last two stars you'd expect to have an accidental twinning moment, and yet the dictates of the international culture calendar lead to just that. With the Cannes Film Festival wrapped up earlier this month, it’s officially the season when celebrities descend from the south of France to Monte Carlo, Monaco, where the Formula 1 Grand Prix is taking place this weekend. It regularly sees visitors like Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, and star racer Lewis Hamilton. On Saturday, model Hadid and football player Brady attended the same Tag Heuer party (both have their own signature watches with the company) during race weekend—a party that, it seems, had a very specific dress code, because Brady and Hadid ended up caught in that minor twinning moment.

For the event, Brady wore an open-knit white sweater with white jeans and white sneakers; Hadid also opted for an open-weave white knit look, hers a sleeveless dress with a high neck and gold belt paired with white pumps. At various moments over the course of the yacht party, they both also accessorized with a football, which was passed between boats to the apparent delight of onlookers.

They were also joined by former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, the event’s emcee. Halliwell, however, while wearing white (the time-honored uniform of all Memorial Day parties), did not get the same breezy open-knit memo as Brady and Hadid. Incidentally, this is not the first time this year Hadid was spotted having an accidental twinning moment with an all star athlete. Back in March, she caught a Real Madrid game in Paris with David Beckham. The dress code then was dark puffer jackets.

Judging by her Instagram, Hadid arrived in Monte Carlo on Saturday; she immediately ended up on another yacht (naturellement) and wore a different all-white look, a light, off-the-shoulders minidress with chunky slingback pumps and a straw fascinator. She quickly changed into a blue Dior bikini to frolic around the Monegasque capital in between promotional duties for Tag Heuer, because, as she posted in a caption earlier in the week, “...can’t wait to swim this week.” It’s not clear if she’s made it into the ocean yet, but she has certainly put in her time on the port side. There are worse things than hanging out on a yacht on the sunny side of Europe.

