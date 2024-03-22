Bella Hadid's Morning Viral Morning Routine Reportedly Costs Over $700 to Complete — Watch How She Wakes Up

The model posted her 10-step morning routine to TikTok last week

Bella Hadid/Tiktok Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is giving fans a look at her morning routine — and it's going viral because it includes so many steps.

The model, 27, posted a video to TikTok taking her followers through each step of her morning routine last week, showing off every product she uses and ingests before starting her day.

Bella Hadid/Tiktok Bella Hadid holding essential oils

First, Hadid mixes three tinctures with a gut support liquid from ION that retails for $52, according to The Cut. Then she swallows about 13 pills or vitamins that she washes down with green juice.

Hadid then mixes Planted Seeds Gold Sea Moss Gel, which provides immune system support and helps regulate blood sugar, to drink with water, followed by a Fulvic Detox liquid, which retails for $42, for more immune support. The detox liquid can be used topically to soothe skin, according to The Cut.

The Ramy star seems to imply she mixes it with Allegany Nutrition’s Liquid Ionic Trace Minerals.

According to The Cut, that liquid includes "72 naturally occurring minerals from the Great Salt Lake in Utah." It helps support nervous system health, as well as preventing muscle spasms and leg cramps.

Hadid then eats breakfast (a croissant in the video) before opening a can of Kin Euphorics. She just opens the can without drinking it in the video, but according to The Cut it contains L-theanine, which helps with stress relief, and Schisandra, which reportedly helps people "conjure clarity and vision."

Bella Hadid/Tiktok Bella Hadid drinking green juice

When she's done eating, Hadid has a collection of essential oils she mixes together to use as her fragrance for the day. It's unclear which ones she puts on in the video, but she owns cinnamon-leaf and peppermint oil.

The model then appears to pick out some crystal and gemstone bracelets that she wants to wear for the day before burning some sage and journaling.

According to The Cut, Hadid's whole routine costs at least $736.

Bella Hadid/Tiktok Bella Hadid

"Mornings with me before we start making things for you," she captioned the video, tagging her upcoming company Orebella, which appears to be a wellness brand.

"We love to see a glowing healthy QUEEN," Julia Fox wrote in the comments section of the video.

