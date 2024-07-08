Belle River welcomes ‘The Main’

Belle River has a new location for one stop shopping.

Members of Council, the Belle River - On the Lake BIA and the community came together last month to officially celebrate the launch of The Main!

Stephanie Newhook, owner Sweet Repeats, is part of The Main, a business collective of seven local businesses.

“Sweet Repeats started during the pandemic…this was a dream I’ve had since my oldest, who just turned 13 was a baby. I love the idea of providing a consignment service for mothers and families…as life is expensive.”

Newhook, who has a background in teaching, opened the online service during Covid and says the business has really taken off. She opened a small store in her house catering to families on evenings and weekends. And then along came to opportunity to share space with other collaborators at The Main – which started taking shape in March.

The Main opened in April and include Fiona's Book Corner, Twenty-Two Coffee House Vintage and Video Games@eccomputers, Three + Mee

Raven at Dawn and Sweet Repeats.

Services offered include everything from holistic gifts to vintage finds to books and reading material.

“There is a bit of everything for everyone in a one-stop setting,” said Newhook.

“With Belle River being such a growing community, its exciting to see great things happening to support local shops and businesses.

Newhook says a personal goal for Sweet Repeats is to offer additional services and open up the space for moms to come together and share, offer workshops and guest speakers.

“Being a mother is a journey…sometimes it’s a lonely journey…my service can help bridge those experiences,” she added.

Visit The Main at 575 Notre Dame or check out their Facebook page at The Main.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter