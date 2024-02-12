Belleville seeks money from province to establish detox centre, new community hub

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — The mayor of Belleville, Ont., is asking the province to help fund a community hub for addictions, mental health and homelessness, as well as a much-needed detox centre in the city.

Mayor Neil Ellis says plans are already underway for the social and health services hub known as "The Bridge," but the city needs an additional $2 million from the province to move the project forward.

The city is also asking for funds to establish a detox centre in Belleville, which the police chief says would be a crucial component in tackling the ongoing drug crisis.

The specific funding requests come after Belleville declared a state of emergency following a rash of overdoses in the city's downtown core last week.

Emergency crews had responded to 17 overdoses in just 24 hours, and the majority of them occurred within a two-hour window on Feb. 6.

Local officials say while Belleville's addiction and homelessness crisis is not unique in the province, the city's resources are stretched to the limit and require outside help.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press