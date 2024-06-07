Bellevue man dies in crash involving motorcycle; Omaha police believe speed was a factor

CBC

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.A 32-year-old Kingston, Ont., mother accused of abandoning her two young children — causing her infant boy to die from neglect in their home — has a history of substance abuse and domestic instability, according to neighbours and a close family source who spoke with CBC News.Child welfare workers and first responders found the siblings last Friday at an apartment building in Kingston's downtown area.Police said the younger of the two — a baby — wa