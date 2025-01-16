Beloved Cheetah Races After 'Fast Food'

A cheetah at Australia’s Werribee Open Range Zoo was captured racing after a snack and enjoying her new observation tower in a video published by the zoo on January 16.

This footage provided to Storyful by Zoos Victoria shows “fan-favorite” Kulinda tearing into the food after a successful chase.

She also made use of her new two-story tower, where she can observe the camels in the habitat next door.

Cheetah keeper Maya said the tower gave Kulinda a better long-distance view and provided improved shelter and warmth. “Over time it has grown on her, especially lately, with these sunny days we’ve been having,” she said.

“I think what makes Kulinda so special is her beautiful piercing eyes,” Maya added.

Cheetahs are the fastest land animal, and 12-year-old Kulinda can run up to 90 kilometers per hour (55 mph), according to zookeepers. Credit: Zoos Victoria via Storyful