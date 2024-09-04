Beloved Fort Worth ice cream shop leaving Sundance Square after 5 years

Melt Ice Creams, a Fort Worth favorite for 10 years and a regular at Sundance Square events, will close its microshop there Sept. 8 but hints at another location downtown.

Melt, 308 Houston St., is watching “upcoming developments in downtown Fort Worth,” the restaurant announced Monday on its Facebook page.

Melt opened in Sundance Square five years ago, taking over a tiny, 550-square-foot space that was a former chain ice cream shop.

It shared a building with what was then Reata Restaurant. Reata has moved to 530 Throckmorton St., The Four Day Weekend comedy troupe, which performed in an adjoining theater, moved to 821 W. Vickery Blvd.

Melt’s flagship location remains open in the Near Southside, 1201 W. Magnolia Ave. The creamery also has a Stockyards shop in Mule Alley, 122 E. Exchange Ave., and a Dallas shop.

A new shop is planned at 480 Shops Blvd. in Willow Park.