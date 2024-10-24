Beloved Grand Teton Grizzly Bear Killed by Vehicle, Leaving Her Cub's Fate Unknown

Grizzly No. 399 died on Highway 26/89 in Snake River Canyon south of Jackson, Wyo.

George Frey/Getty Bear 399 in Teton National Park outside Jackson, Wyoming, on June 15, 2020.

A famous grizzly bear was fatally struck by a vehicle in Grand Teton National Park in western Wyoming on Tuesday, Oct. 22, per a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service press release.

At the time of the accident, the bear was with her cub, but “there is no evidence to suggest the yearling was also involved in the incident, but the Service is monitoring the area.”

Grizzly No. 399 was identified through ear tags and a microchip. The bear died on Highway 26/89 in Snake River Canyon south of Jackson, Wyo. The driver was not injured.

“Wildlife vehicle collisions and conflict are unfortunate. We are thankful the driver is okay and understand the community is saddened to hear that grizzly bear 399 has died,” Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director Angi Bruce said.

Alamy A young grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park

The bear, who was approximately 28 years old, was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem, said Hilary Cooley, Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in the press release.

Grizzly No. 399 continued to reproduce in old age and raised several cubs close to Grand Teton National Park's roads. As a result, visitors eagerly watched her in her natural habitat, per CNN.

She was beloved by tourists, biologists and wildlife photographers, with a book, Grizzly 399: The World's Most Famous Mother Bear, a PBS nature episode and several social media pages dedicated to her.

“The grizzly bear is an iconic species that helps make the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so extraordinary,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins. “Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed.”

Alamy Grizzly bear No. 399 in Teton National Park with her four cubs.

“Unfortunately, vehicle collisions with wildlife, including grizzly bears, are not uncommon across their range. The Service is working with state and local agencies to gather more information,” read the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service press release.

Grizzly No. 399 is the second grizzly bear who died from a vehicle strike in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) this year. From 2009 to 2023, fatal vehicle collisions killed 49 grizzly bears in the GYE.



