Reuters

Ireland's prime minister has apologised repeatedly in the run-up to Friday's election, after a clip of him walking away from an exasperated care worker encapsulated voters' frustration at the cash-rich government's failure to deliver better services. Despite billions of euros of windfall tax payments from U.S. multinationals gifting Ireland the healthiest public finances in Europe, the campaign has been marked by stories of long waiting lists for health procedures, housing and disability care. Simon Harris, who became prime minister in April on a promise of better service delivery, said he cared deeply about the issue, noting that he began his political career campaigning for better support for his autistic younger brother.