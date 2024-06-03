“Below Deck Mediterranean” Star Aesha Scott Reveals Plans to Include “Dawson's Creek” Moment in Her Wedding: 'I'm a '90s Kid'

"I just really want Scott and I to have this Joey-Dawson moment that I have forced on him since we first started dating," the Bravo star said of her fiancé

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty; Moviestore/Shutterstock Aesha Scott; Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek in 'Dawson's Creek'

Aesha Scott's upcoming wedding will feature some '90s TV nostalgia!

The Below Deck Mediterranean star, 31, revealed in a new interview that she plans to include a classic Dawson's Creek throwback on her big day, when she ties the knot with fiancé Scott "Scotty" Dobson in her home country of New Zealand.

"I just really want Scott and I to have this Joey-Dawson moment that I have forced on him since we first started dating," Scott told Entertainment Tonight, referring to Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek's characters in the hit teen series, which also starred Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams.

She went on to explain what sparked the idea.

"So when we first started dating, we went on a road trip and we drove through Santa Barbara, and I saw this wharf — and you can walk underneath the wharf, like through the wooden pillars — and we don't have that in New Zealand," she recalled to ET. "And when I saw that, I was like, 'Oh, my god! It's like the opening scene of Dawson's Creek with Joey and Dawson.' "

Warner Bros./Getty From left: Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson in 'Dawson's Creek'

"And then, I love the 'Kiss Me' song [by] Sixpence None the Richer [from the show's soundtrack]," she continued, revealing that she and Dobson like to reenact the Joey-Dawson wharf scene every time they are visiting Santa Barbara, where Dobson has family.

On their big day, Scott and Dobson will take their Dawson's Creek romance fantasy to the dance floor.

"At the wedding, I want to do our first dance to 'This Will Be (An Everlasting Love),' and then for the second song I want the MC to say, 'Okay, all the couples can come join Aesha and Scott,' and I want ['Kiss Me'] to play, and I want all the girls or whoever, I want everyone to look at the person they love and I just want them to cry and dance in each other's arms, and it's gonna be so beautiful," she told ET.

The Bravo star jokingly added, "I'm a '90s kid and it took me 30 years to find the person that I can dance to the 'Kiss Me' song with, and I'm going to bloody well do it, okay?"

The couple announced their engagement — after four years of dating — on May 8, sharing details of Dobson's surprise proposal with Us Weekly. Scott said her now-fiancé popped the question in her "dream place," Homunga Bay, a beach location near her hometown of Tauranga.

Aesha Scott/Instagram Aesha Scott and Scott 'Scotty' Dobson

He worked with Scott's favorite jewelry designer, Layla Kaisi, to design a custom engagement ring featuring a round-cut diamond center set and array of accent diamonds representing each member of Scott's family, according to the outlet.

Scott and Dobson also shared their engagement news via a joint Instagram post on May 9, including photos from the beach proposal.

"I SAID YESSSSSSS!!! I SAID YES I SAID YES!! Of course it was a yes 🥰🥰. I feel like the luckiest girl in the whole world. WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!! 🥹💛," the reality star wrote in the post's caption.

She went on to detail the many reasons why Dobson is her perfect match. "He is a good, decent, honest person to the core and he loves me so much. He treats me well and respects me and my dreams and makes me laugh. … He is my fairytale ending," she wrote.

As for the couple's wedding timeline, Scott told ET they are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

"We decided that we want a long engagement because it's really exciting saying he's my fiancé," she said. "All going well, I won't ever be a fiancée ever again, and also, we both just have such busy years — the thought of planning a wedding, really, for the summer is just too much, so we're gonna wait 'til next summer."



