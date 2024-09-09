Beluga-Shaped Airplane Drops Off Cargo at Heathrow

A beluga-shaped airplane, the Airbus BelugaXL, landed at Heathrow Airport in London on Monday, September 9, providing a rare sight for aviation enthusiasts.

Footage filmed by Steven Duffield shows the carrier at Heathrow. Duffield said it was “quite a spectacular plane.”

The airplane landed from Toulouse on Monday morning and will fly back to France on Monday evening.

According to news reports, the large cargo plane flew to London to deliver spare parts for a damaged Airbus plane.

Flightradar24 said that 27,000 people were tracking the plane landing in London on Monday.

There are only six beluga planes, according to Airbus. Credit: Steven Duffield via Storyful