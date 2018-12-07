Beluga whale joins commercial diving class in Summerside Harbour

Holland College students taking part in the commercial diving training program made a new friend beneath the waves in Summerside Harbour on Friday — a beluga whale.

It was quite the surprise when the divers entered the P.E.I. waters and met up with the 3.6 metre long (12 foot) mammal — bigger then the divers it was investigating.

"I would say my first reaction was excitement, but I won't lie, I was freaking out," said student Miguel Martinez.

"At your back, there is something coming and, well, you are underwater, so you have one foot of visibility and after that you turn around and you see this big eye just close by and looking at you."

They were bringing a safety lifeboat over to where they would be diving when the beluga popped up and decided to join the class.

The students were learning how to tie knots underwater and working with metal cables.

"When you hit the cables, they hear this noise and they approach," Martinez said. "She starts to stare at you and it was like she was trying to understand you."

The whale hung around with the the first group of divers before swimming off when they exited the water.

"Then the second guys, including me, got in the water and there he was," said student Joseph Harvey.

"Super friendly, playing with us, playing with the bubbles, super curious ... amazing. There is just no words."

