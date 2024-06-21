Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez’s level of fame ‘f–ing bananas’ amid divorce speculation

Ben Affleck opened up about wife Jennifer Lopez’s “f–ing bananas” level of celebrity as the A-listers’ struggling marriage takes center stage.

The Oscar winner, 51, got candid about the effects of the 53-year-old actress-singer’s intense fame while referring to her as “my wife” during his appearance on the fourth season premiere of Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show, “Hart to Heart.”

“People love her, and she really represents something important to people. … We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F– it, baby, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.’ She was like, ‘Alright,’ she didn’t say s–,” Affleck said. “Get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s– was, like, f–ing bananas.”

The couple, who wed in 2022, share five kids, three from Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Garner and twins from Lopez’s marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

While Affleck said “I don’t mind” withstanding his wife’s celebrity himself, he doesn’t want his kids to have any part of it.

“You can take my picture at a club or a premiere, with my wife, I don’t give a f–. Knock yourself out. I don’t notice you,” Affleck said. “But with my children, that’s a different thing.”

This week TMZ reported that Lopez was vacationing in Italy without Affleck, further fueling speculation that divorce is on the horizon.

Late last month, amid reports that the couple were having issues and living apart, Lopez canceled her “This Is Me... Live” tour, with Live Nation attributing the decision to Lopez wanting to take time off to be with family and friends.

Earlier this month, Lopez and Affleck — who were engaged in the early 2000s before reconciling in 2021 — put their $60 million mansion on the market for around $65 million.