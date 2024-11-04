Ben Affleck ends Jennifer Lopez feud speculation with rare three-word statement

Ben Affleck has ended speculation about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez amid their divorce.

Shortly after Lopez issued her first public statement on the couple’s divorce, there have been many reports about whether the estranged couple were separating amicably.

Showing there are no hostilities between the pair, actor-director Affleck gave a glowing response when asked about his ex-wife’s performance in her new film, Unstoppable.

The sports drama tells the story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), a wrestler with one leg who defies expectations to become a college champion. Lopez plays Anthony’s mother, Judy.

In response to a question about Lopez’s role in the film, Affleck told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday (3 November): “Jennifer is spectacular.”

Earlier this year, Affleck and Lopez divorced after two years of marriage, which the announcement arriving after a myriad of separation rumours.

There was a particularly intense interest in their relationship as they were in a high-profile relationship back in 2004. The pair, who starred in the critically maligned 2003 film Gigli together, were engaged at the time.

According to TMZ sources, the couple filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary. The couple are thought not to have a prenuptial agreement in place, meaning earnings from the past two years could be considered community property during the divorce proceedings.

Recently, the “Jenny from the Block” singer appeared to show that she had removed her “commitment” tattoo, which she got with Affleck on Valentine’s Day 2023.

In October, Lopez discussed her singledom, telling comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine “Everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f***ing do when it’s just me flying on my own… what if I’m just free?”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (AFP via Getty Images)

She added: “It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself.”

Unstoppable is set to be released in cinemas on 6 December, and will be added to Prime Video on 16 January