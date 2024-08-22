Ben Affleck Gets Hilariously Awkward Shoutout From Mindy Kaling At DNC

Ben Affleck’s personal problems went public in a big way on Wednesday when fellow actor Mindy Kaling delivered a shoutout at the Democratic National Convention.

Earlier this week, actor/pop superstar Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck. Kaling, like Affleck, is from Massachusetts ― and as host of the DNC’s third day, she name-checked her home state.

“I love you, Massachusetts!” Kaling said. “Everyone is always hating on us, but they just don’t get it. Go Sox! Go Jayson Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there. Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world.”

Check it out below:

“Ben Affleck, hang in there!”



— Mindy Kaling gives her fellow Massachusetts-native some words of encouragement while she shouts out the state’s delegation pic.twitter.com/JukE3OIv2b — The Recount (@therecount) August 22, 2024

