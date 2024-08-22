'Ben Affleck, hang in there!' Mindy Kaling jokes as Democratic National Convention host

Actress Mindy Kaling hosted part of the third night of the Democratic National Convention, dropping jokes as she introduced the evening's speakers.

She recalled the time she cooked dosas with Vice President Kamala Harris and quipped about wanting to be appointed as ambassador to Italy.

In a widely shared clip online, she also shouted out her home state of Massachusetts.

"I love you Massachusetts! Everyone is always hating on us, but they just don't get it! Go Sox! Go Jayson Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there,” she said. "Dunkin Donuts is the best coffee in the world!"

Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce Tuesday, the second end to their romance that spans decades. Photos of Affleck looking downtrodden frequently go viral.

Democratic convention replay: Tim Walz accepts VP nomination, says 'we have the right team'

One day the Ben Affleck despondency canon will be displayed at the Louvre pic.twitter.com/ZaeinAYbCT — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) August 20, 2024

Watch the Democratic National Convention

The convention is taking place Monday through Thursday this week at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will be the main venue for the DNC. Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second time.

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central).

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

Harris will give a speech formally accepting the party's nomination Thursday night.

Contributing: KiMi Robinson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mindy Kaling makes 'Ben Affleck, hang in there!' joke as DNC host