Do Ben Affleck and J.Lo Still Have Tattoos of Each Other's Names?

Do Ben Affleck and J.Lo Still Have Tattoos of Each Other's Names?

A lot has happened in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship over the last two years: they got married (twice), got matching-ish relationship tattoos, bought a $60 million mansion, moved out of said mansion, and promptly broke up.

Buuut let's just circle back to those tattoos for a minute. Bennifer got ~inked~ in February 2023 for Valentine's Day, with J.Lo opting for an infinity sign on her rib, featuring the names "Jennifer" and "Ben" written in cursive. Meanwhile, Ben got two arrows crossing with a "B" and "J" on what looks to be his arm? Here's J.Lo's post...

And if it just happens to be deleted in the next few days, ahem, here are a couple screen shots for posterity:

Instagram

Instagram

J.Lo and Ben have been separated since back in April (the 26th to be exact), which means they've had months to cover up these tats without anyone noticing. So...did they? TBD, but we did our best to investigate. There's definitely a hint of tattoo in this pic of J.Lo from May...

And it's also partially visible in this vacation pap pic from June:

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck almost exclusively wears long-sleeved button downs these days, so who knows what's going on with his arms. That said, this is a man who voluntarily got himself a massive phoenix back tattoo, so something tells us a pair of crossed arrows and some initials are the least of his problems!

You Might Also Like