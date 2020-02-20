Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Texted Tom Brady About His Patriots Future — Here's What the QB Said

When it comes to Boston sports, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon do not mess around.

While appearing on ESPN’s Get Up Tuesday, Affleck revealed that he and Damon are so invested in where New England Patriots player Tom Brady will end up when he becomes a free agent in March that they went straight to the source for answers.

“Me and Matt texted him, ‘What’s the deal? You going or you staying?’ ” Affleck, 47, said of reaching out to Brady.

While Affleck gushed that the six-time Super Bowl champ is “a prince and a really sweet man, and the greatest football player that ever lived,” he and Damon, 49, didn’t receive the response they hoped for.

“This is what we got back: an emoji,” the Argo star said, raising his arms to show his version of the shrug emoji.

“So I really have no information for you,” he admitted.

Despite Brady’s vague response, Affleck said he hopes the athlete, 42, will stay with the Patriots.

However, Affleck added, “By the same token, he has given up a lot of money to play for that franchise over the years that he well deserves. The New England Patriots didn’t sacrifice any money winning all those Super Bowls, selling all those tickets, selling all that merchandise.”

He continued, “I pray and hope that he stays. It would break my heart if he left. But I would respect the fact … that if he wanted to go make X million for two years, he totally deserves it.”

Should the athlete join a different team, Affleck said it would be a “terribly, terribly painful moment” for him and his Good Will Hunting costar to watch Brady play against the Patriots.

“It would be very hard to root against Tom, he’s made fans of New England very happy over very many years,” Affleck noted.

Affleck has been a longtime Brady supporter — in 2016, he went on an epic expletive-ridden rant, defending the athlete and slamming the “Deflategate” controversy.

“‘Deflategate’ is the ultimate b——- f—— outrage of sports,” Affleck began. “It’s so f—— stupid.”

The “Deflategate” controversy started when the Indianapolis Colts accused the New England Patriots of using underinflated footballs during the 2015 AFC championship game. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell handed down the initial four-game suspension for Brady’s part in allegedly deflating the balls.

Affleck went on to call the controversy “a f—— ridiculous smear campaign.”