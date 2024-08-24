Ben Affleck Seen Getting Over J.Lo With RFK. Jr’s Daughter

Ben Affleck might be getting over his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez with the help of RFK Jr.’s daughter, Kick Kennedy.

Kick and Affleck have been spotted hanging out around Los Angeles, a source told Page Six, including at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills.

The nature of her relationship with Affleck, 52, hasn’t been confirmed, but they could be talking about a future movie role.

Kick Kennedy attends Maison de Mode's Sustainable Style Awards on June 26, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Unlike her father and his failed presidential run, Kick, 36, seems to have chosen to keep her name out of politics to pursue a career as an actress. According to IMDB, she appeared in an episode of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm as “customer #2” — which also stars her stepmom Cheryl Hines.

Cheryl Hines Brutally Trolled After RFK Jr. Endorses Trump

Kick— full name Kathleen Alexandra—is one of two children from his first marriage to Emily Black. She is named after her great-aunt, the socialite Kathleen Agnes Cavendish. She was Pres. John F. Kennedy’s older sister and died aged 28 in France in a plane crash. The first Kick’s marriage to a British aristocrat in 1944 had lasted just four months, ended by his death in action in World War II.

On Saturday, Kick posted a photo of herself holding an eagle on Instagram with no caption, but no sign of Affleck.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday after what seemed to be a long teased out breakup just two years after they married after their second romance. The pair had dated from 2002 and become engaged but split in 2004. They were spotted on opposite sides of the country throughout summer, and neither of them showed up to each other’s birthday parties.

Affleck and Lopez reportedly had no prenuptial agreement or settlement in place. It was his second marriage and her fourth.

