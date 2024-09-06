Ben Affleck Skips Toronto Premiere of His Movie Starring Jennifer Lopez as He Remains in L.A. amid Divorce

Ben Affleck produced Jennifer Lopez's new movie 'Unstoppable' via his production company Artists Equity

Ben Affleck remained in Los Angeles as the movie he produced — that stars his ex Jennifer Lopez — had its premiere in Toronto.

On Friday, Sept. 6, Affleck, 52, was seen stepping out in L.A. wearing a suit and sunglasses outside a building, seemingly on his way to work.

Meanwhile, Unstoppable — from his production company Artists Equity that he founded with Matt Damon — had its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada, also on Friday.

Lopez, 55, attended the film festival to promote Unstoppable. The singer-actress filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 after two years of marriage.

Damon and his wife Luciana also attended the TIFF premiere.

The new movie also stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle. It is a biopic about Anthony Robles, a real-life wrestler who was born with one leg and eventually won a NCAA national championship in 2011. Lopez portrays his mother Judy Robles in the film.

Robles is also a producer on the film, as is Lopez's friend and producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, plus David Crockett, Andy Fraser and Gary Lewis.



The movie's premiere in Toronto comes two days after Affleck and Lopez were seen separately arriving at the same L.A. building where both actors have offices. Affleck was seen driving away from the same building some 30 minutes after Lopez's arrival.



A source close to Affleck recently told PEOPLE he is "doing well" in the wake of Lopez's divorce filing. "He's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves," the source said at the time. "He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives."



Affleck and Artists Equity are also behind Lopez's upcoming movie Kiss of the Spider Woman, which does not yet have a release date.



Unstoppable is directed by William Goldenberg, an editor who won an Oscar for his work on Affleck's 2012 movie Argo and also collaborated with Affleck on Air, Gone Baby Gone and Live By Night.

Unstoppable is in select theaters in December, and coming soon to Prime Video.



