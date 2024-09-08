Ben Affleck Spends Time with His Kids in L.A. as Jennifer Lopez Attends the Premiere of Their New Movie in Toronto

The premiere comes weeks after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20

Getty(2) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck spent some time at home with his kids as his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of their new movie, Unstoppable, in Toronto.

On Friday, Sept. 6, Affleck, 52, stepped out with two of his kids — Samuel, 12, and Seraphina, 15. In photos of the outing, which were obtained by Page Six, the trio can be seen hanging out together in Los Angeles. Affleck sported gray jeans, a white T-shirt and purple sneakers as he took his kids to lunch in the city.

Affleck shares Samuel and Seraphina — along with his oldest daughter, Violet, 18 — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Also on Friday, Affleck was seen stepping out in L.A. wearing a suit and sunglasses outside a building, seemingly on his way to work. That same day, Lopez, 55, hit the red carpet for the premiere of Unstoppable at the Toronto International Film Festival. Affleck produced the movie alongside his friend and production company co-founder, Matt Damon. Lopez stars in the sports biopic as the lead character's mother.



Last month, PEOPLE reported that sources confirmed that Lopez and Damon, 53, were going to attend the premiere in Canada, while Affleck would not attend.

Related: Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon Have 'Long, Deep Conversation' at Unstoppable Afterparty amid Ben Affleck Divorce (Source)

Monica Schipper/Getty From left: Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle and Matt Damon attend the premiere of 'Unstoppable'

Unstoppable tells the story of Anthony Robles, a real-life wrestler who was born with one leg and eventually won a NCAA national championship. The film also stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle, and was co-produced by Damon.

At the premiere, Lopez wore a dazzling silver floor-length Tamara Ralph dress, along with a matching metallic Judith Leiber clutch, Dolce & Gabbana platform heels and Hassanzadeh jewelry.

A source told PEOPLE on Saturday that Lopez and Damon hung out and talked for more than 20 minutes at the premiere's afterparty.

“Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation,” the source told PEOPLE, adding that the two laughed and spoke more seriously. They also held hands as they talked for several minutes.

Related: Ben Affleck Skips Toronto Premiere of His Movie Starring Jennifer Lopez as He Remains in L.A. amid Divorce

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2021

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 and listed their separation date as April 26, the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding (although the pair legally married in Las Vegas earlier that year). The exes spent most of the summer apart amid speculation about their relationship.



Lopez was photographed in public for the first time since her divorce filing as she attended an event in Beverly Hills on Aug. 30.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Atlas star was "doing as well as she can" and “seems relieved” after filing.

"She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out," the source said.



A source also told PEOPLE that Affleck was "doing well and is very focused" in the wake of the divorce filing.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.