Ben Affleck Wasn't in Attendance at Jennifer Lopez's “Bridgerton”-Themed Birthday Party (Sources)

The singer — who turns 55 on July 24 — celebrated her birthday with a party in the Hamptons over the weekend

Getty(2) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was not in attendance at Jennifer Lopez's recent birthday bash.

Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the actor, 51, was not at his wife's Bridgerton-themed party, which took place in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 20. Lopez, who was born in New York City, turns 55 on Wednesday, July 24.

During the event, numerous guests were captured arriving in royal-esque attire, including Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, who was seen dressed in a blue gown with white lace detailing.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, before celebrating the following month with a larger event in Savannah, Georgia.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez has been spending time on the East Coast this summer, after recently taking a multi-day trip to Europe without Affleck.

Earlier this week, the couple rang in their second wedding anniversary separately. Lopez went on a bike ride in the Hamptons on the day of the occasion, while Affleck was photographed walking into his Los Angeles office.

Affleck has been in California for most of the summer and was noticeably absent from attending events with Lopez, including the Met Gala and the premiere of her film Atlas — due to production on The Accountant 2.

Although the film recently wrapped filming, he has continued to stay in Los Angeles, including during the Fourth of July holiday.

Last week, Lopez was seen taking a bike ride in the Hamptons with Affleck's daughter Violet, 18, who he shares with ex Jennifer Garner. Later that same day, they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in Southampton, New York, and were joined by Violet’s friend.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Lopez and Affleck's marriage is "not in the best place at the moment."

Another insider said that the pair's marital problems have had nothing to do with Lopez's status as a superstar, detailing that there have been "deeper issues" between the two.

"The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true," the source said.

