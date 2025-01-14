Ben Elton at Duke of York's Theatre review: scorchingly topical and bracingly funny

With impeccable comic timing Ben Elton's West End run opened on the day that Sir Keir Starmer announced that he was going to unleash AI to boost UK growth. The veteran stand-up's show Authentic Stupidity, which takes Artificial Intelligence as its starting point, is suddenly scorchingly topical as well as bracingly funny.

The nimble 65-year-old is not too anxious about robots destroying humanity though. His satirical thesis is that "homo halfwit" is doing pretty good job of that without help from marauding jumped-up laptops. In his high velocity, gag-packed set he charts the various ways in which the world has latterly lost the plot.

His stance risks tipping into nostalgic grumpy git terrain but Elton is too self-aware for that. For every droll put-down of Gen Z there are three jokes at his own expense. Yes, kids today might have more metal in their faces than the average junkyard, but it's Elton who has to wear a sleep apnoea mask that makes him resemble a cross between Hannibal Lecter and Dumbo.

We would expect him to be waggish about geriatric indignities, but he was also genuinely touching about his heartfelt belief that medicine kept his ailing parents alive too long. If the co-writer of classic sitcom The Young Ones had his way assisted dying pills would be available in Tesco, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase "supermarket checkout".

This leads into one of the strongest set-pieces of the first half, a powerhouse portrait of a final dinner with an elderly relative, where there is a culture clash with a tattoo'd blue-haired hipster waiter and everyone gets served fashionable sharing plates which nobody likes.

He is superb at dissecting demographics. Whatever happened to the days when there were only three ages – short trousers, long trousers and cardigan? He quips that perhaps today's twentysomethings owning the moral high ground is their revenge for never being able to own property.

And sometimes he is plain laugh-out-loud hilarious, whether calling for the death penalty for anyone who does not recycle properly or riffing on Roger Moore being the best James Bond. He wonders, quite reasonably, how Daniel Craig's 007 was ever able to steer his Aston Martin or hold his Walther PPK steady given how much he drank.

There are simplistic swipes at the notion of lived experience and he is unfairly dismissive of the Barbie movie, but it is clear throughout that Elton retains an open mind. Ultimately he is all for diversity and progress, he is just bewildered at the current speed of change. Authentic Stupidity is, above all, a show overflowing with ideas. There is nothing artificial about Elton's intelligence.

Duke of York’s Theatre, to January 18; thedukeofyorks.com