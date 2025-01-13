Ben Fogle’s happy family life when he’s not away filming New Lives in the Wild

Ben Fogle is married to Marina and they raise two children together at their home in Oxfordshire.

Ben Fogle may travel the world to film New Lives in the Wild but he says he is happiest when at his beautiful home in the UK with his family.

Channel 5's New Lives in the Wild is back on our screens every Tuesday which sees the 50-year-old jet off around the globe to meet with brave individuals, couples and families who have quit the rat race to live a different life off grid.

At his home in rural Oxfordshire, Fogle lives with son Ludovic, who was born in 2009, and daughter Iona, who was born in 2011, as well as his wife Marina. "Home with my family is our favourite place," he previously told Yahoo.

Ben Fogle filming New Lives in the Wild in Bulgaria. (Channel 5)

Often Fogle has spoken of his desire to live off grid and while his family don't share this dream, he understands. "I feel extremely comfortable with alternative people living alternative lives," he previously said. "I think it is because I can relate, having spent a year living off-grid on an island myself. I have often dreamed of living that life myself but my family don’t share my dream so we have compromised."

Yet the adventurer has said that "nothing" makes him "happier or prouder" than his family. Alongside a photo of Fogle with his family, he wrote on Instagram over the weekend: "Of all the things I’ve done and experienced in life. Nothing makes me happier or prouder than this. Us. My family. My life. My, us."

When he's filming in all corners of the world, he has said that Whatsapp reaches the furthest and most remote of places to ensure the family can all stay in contact.

Who is Ben Fogle's wife Marina?

Ben Fogle and his wife Marina. (Getty)

Behind the scenes, Fogle's wife Marina has always been one of his biggest supporters. Fogle has hailed Marina as: "My rock. My champion. My support. My best friend."

In September, the couple celebrated 18 years of marriage after tying the knot in 2006. Their paths first crossed when they were walking their dogs in Hyde Park.

Marina works with her sister Dr Chiara Hunt on course The Bump Class which are classes that prepare women for the birth of their babies. Close as sisters, they also host a podcast The Parent Hood which aims to have simple answers to complex questions.

As well as raising their children together, Marina and Ben Fogle have also endured heartbreak when their son Willem was stillborn at 33 weeks in 2014.

Marking the sad occasion in August last year, Fogle shared on Instagram: "Willem would be 10 today. I sometimes see him in my dreams. In the mountains. In the wilds. Maybe that is why I am drawn to the wilderness. He might not be here but he is always there. Gone but never forgotten. In the sunshine. In the stars. In the rain. In our tears and in our laughter. Our little guardian angel. Keeping his family safe. Love and peace to those who have loved and lost."

Fogle's children and fatherhood

A throwback of Ben Fogle with his son Luda and daughter Iona. (Getty)

It's clear fatherhood is very important to Fogle. The presenter revealed "spending time with the children, that's my favourite thing".

In 2019, he told HELLO! magazine: "I'm obviously away a huge amount so to actually be with the children, I love for us to go on adventures together. We travel a lot around the world and Great Britain — we're very lucky to do that — and nothing gives me more pleasure than introducing them to a place, some people, some animals… I love seeing the inspiration in their eyes."