Ben Fogle bursts into tears in emotional moment in New Lives In The Wild

Overcome with emotion, Ben Fogle welled up in tears on emotional New Lives in the Wild. He was moved to tears by musician Vanessa Forero's story and he told her: "You are the first person who has brought me to tears."

The TV adventurer, 50, ventured out to meet the singer who has been living out in the wild in the remote South American mountainside, in Columbia. After making the journey, the journalist wanted to really find out what had brought the musician from her native Yorkshire to live alone in her mountaintop home.

In emotional scenes, Forero opened up to the presenter about how she was born into church culture and she claimed she was "brainwashed" at the time. Fogle was visibly moved and he broke down after Forero shared her experiences of being married under the age of 20 and how she eventually found the courage to make her own choices in life.

Having travelled all over the world to hear the stories of people who live in the remotest places since the show's inception in 2013, Fogle admitted he hadn't been so moved before. He told her: "You are the first person who has pretty much brought me to tears. We're supposed to be writing songs about love now."

In a piece to camera, Fogle summed up Forero's struggles. He told the camera: "She spent the best part of 30+ years of her life in this really tight very controlling church but it makes her confidence that I've seen all the more remarkable. That confidence was suppressed for the majority of her life."

Forero was initially hesitant to share her experience of being married under the age of 20 but Fogle gave her the confidence to share her story in her own words. Wearing her heart on her sleeve, she told him about her struggle to escape from the life she had known.

She said: "I had actually got married in that church. I was married for 15 years. His parents were pastors... Dan asked me, he's a great guy. It wasn't so natural or so chosen going from being a little miss to a mrs under 20.

"He just kept coming to these things and I was trying to escape... Dan released me. I moved house. We both cried as we moved boxes. Moving into my own flat that we were going to trial out for six months. We sat in this three legged sofa, crying with happiness.

"This is my choice, I've made my first choice in my life. I'd reached a level of happiness I never knew existed in me. It is my life. I'm learning to respect myself. Speaking was hard enough but to sing them out. I think it's healthy I haven't had a partner since Dan." It struck a chord with Fogle who then welled up in tears and told Forero how she had moved him.

What else happened on Ben Fogle: New Lives In The Wild?

Forero invited Fogle into her isolated Columbia home to show him how she lives in the remote place. Fogle was in total awe of the panoramic views of Columbia from her home. Plus, the TV star helped the musician with the building of her cable car which she hopes one day she can travel in to get up to her home.

She told Fogle her mum Marina's extraordinary story about how her mum grew up in Colombia and she was raised by monkeys before she was taken by hunters and sold as a slave to a brothel keeper.

Elsewhere in the episode, the singer enlisted the TV star's help for writing a song about love without using the word for a competition. The pair had fantastic fun writing the lyrics and they had decided to focus on a shared love of tea. It was the first episode of the new series Ben Fogle: New Lives In The Wild.

