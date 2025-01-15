Ben Fogle helps widower overcome trauma of grief on New Lives in the Wild

New Lives in the Wild left audiences at home feeling incredibly emotional and some in tears over the scenes.

What did you miss?

Ben Fogle helped a widower living in the wilds of Australia overcome the trauma of losing his husband and nearly losing his home twice because of natural disasters.

New Lives in the Wild fans at home in tears and feeling emotional watching the second episode of the latest series on Channel 5.

Heartwarming scenes saw the adventurer, 50, truly immerse himself in the life of Jimmy Malecki, who built a life in remote Australia where he lives with his dogs. Malecki was still grieving the death of his husband Richard when he then experienced two natural disasters that threatened to destroy his home, where his partner is buried. He faced both the Black Summer wildfire in 2019 and some of the worst flooding on record in Australia in 2022.

With compassion, Fogle helped Malecki begin to unpack his belongings from the boxes that had been stored away after the flood almost wrecked his home two years ago. Malecki was delighted to find out some photographs of times with his husband had in fact survived the flooding and he was able to hang them on the walls once again with the help of Fogle, having previously been too fearful another natural disaster would destroy his belongings.

What, how and why?

Ben Fogle helped Jimmy Malecki with his trauma. (Channel 5)

With great empathy, Fogle said: "This was more than the floods. This was accumulation of losing the love of your life, the forest fires and now the flood."

Malecki said he also experienced COVID in-between the two natural disasters. Two years on, he still hadn't touched the boxes he had managed to save from the flooding after being in "so much pain" at the devastation caused at his home.

"It does weigh me down," he said. "I can be really bubbly and sometimes I see the stuff over there..."

Fogle told him he needed a "fresh pair of eyes" to help him through stuff. "I am here," he told him reassuringly. "Why don't we start on a couple of boxes?"

"That would mean a lot to me," Malecki said. When they find some of the photographs are not salvageable, he added: "See what I mean?"

Ben Fogle immersed himself into Jimmy Malecki's life. (Channel 5)

Fogle however reassured him "don't worry" and that he was there to help. "Some damaged photos can be clean and some survived in tact," he told the audiences in the voiceover. Malecki was happy to find his log book had survived the flooding. "You haven't lost everything," Fogle said.

"Richard took these pictures of me," Malecki said. "I remember that day... It was one of my favourite days. I didn't know these photos made it either. Him taking pictures of me. This is us. I thought this was gone."

The pair then set to work on hanging photographs. "There's a special couple of pictures I took of Richard's first boat ride," he said. "Him and I handprinted them together. These mean a lot."

Asked why he doesn't think he can get them up, Malecki said: "I know in an emergency situations how quickly things can happen. Having them in the boxes, I can keep my stuff safe. I can get it out of here quickly. To pack up your home when you have stress of something coming at you, there's been a mental barrier for me to do this."

Ben Fogle showed great compassion. (Channel 5)

Fogle compared the experience to PTSD because the widower worried another natural disaster could strike. "If we can get these up, would this be the start of [the healing process]?"

"I haven't had the ability to break that," Malecki said as they then got to work on hanging the photographs together. "Thank you so much," he said after the achievement.

"This is a catalyst to get my life out of the boxes. You've helped me to get that point. I can find out what I lost and let it go hopefully but also today discovering what I thought I had lost has given me the drive to do it. It will keep me company for the next little while going forward."

How did viewers react?

Ben Fogle's latest series of New Lives in the Wild took him to Australia. (Channel 5)

After the emotional scenes had played out on-screen, Fogle wrote of the episode on Instagram: "I hope you all enjoyed meeting Jimmy last night in Australia? A man carrying the weight of the past with his hopes and ambitions for the future. A man who has harnessed the therapy of the wilderness to help overcome the trauma of bereavement and loss."

Instagram was awash with comments from fans saying their "heart ached" having watched the "emotional" scenes on Tuesday's New Lives in the Wild.

Among the comments, one wrote: "Loved this episode, my heart ached for Jimmy, but loved hearing about Richard and their life together. Ben I loved how you supported Jimmy to start going through his boxes and discover that some of his precious photos had survived..Heart warming and thought provoking stuff. Love and admiration to you both xxx."

Another said: "I absolutely loved this episode. I was so emotional watching. Through Jimmy's grief and passion for nature and clean living, it was inspirational. I wanted to hug Jimmy through the screen and am delighted I can follow him now. You were great therapy Ben and to see you helping him go through his possessions was a wonderful moment."

Jimmy Malecki filmed for New Lives in the Wild with his dogs. (Channel 5)

And a viewer added: "Thank you, yesterday was the anniversary of my darling Dad’s death, and watching you and those whose lives you share brings me so much joy and faith in the world and people. It did bring more tears, you’re brilliant at people! Great episode and perfect timing."

Watch Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild streaming on Channel 5.