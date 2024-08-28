Ben Fogle’s wife says family was wrongly reported to social services for ‘shouting’ at children

Marina Fogle has revealed that she and her husband Ben were wrongly reported to social services over claims they had shouted at their children.

The couple returned from a holiday in August 2013 to learn that a neighbour had phoned their local council claiming they had unleashed “sustained verbal abuse” on their two young children, Ludo and Iona.

Mrs Fogle said the experience taught her the “nausea” and “fury” that Kirstie Allsopp felt when social services told her last week she was being investigated for allowing her son Oscar, 15, to travel around Europe.

“I know the feeling of nausea that would have welled in her stomach and the fury of being accused of failing your children because the same thing happened to me,” she wrote in The Times.

Mrs Fogle said that two social workers visited her home on August 19 2013 about the alleged incident, which she was told had taken place four days earlier.

She told the social workers that she had been on holiday at the time, however, and produced her boarding passes to prove it.

She said her children then showed off Lego and other toys to the social workers, after which the social workers agreed it had been a false alarm.

Mrs Fogle said she and Mr Fogle, the explorer and TV presenter, had been “tarnished” by the encounter.

“Even though I was completely innocent, my interaction with social services rocked me,” she said. “Like Allsopp this week, someone called up my council to report us.

“My husband, Ben, was so shocked that anyone even knew this was possible, combined with the fact that we are very much not a shouty household, that he suspected it might have been someone wanting to cause trouble.”

Mrs Allsopp, 52, was contacted by a social worker last week after she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that she had let her son travel around Europe with a 16-year-old friend.

She was asked what “safeguards” had been put in place for the trip.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, her local council, reportedly opened a file on that case, that could be left open “in case there was another referral and we needed to come to your house and look into this further.”

“I have broken no law and nothing about allowing my child to travel around Europe is neglectful,” the Location, Location, Location presenter said.