Ben Mendelsohn Joins ‘Andor’ As Diego Luna’s Cassian Goes From Rebel Spy To “Hero” In Season 2 Footage

Fans were treated to footage and a surprise cast announcement for Season 2 of Tony Gilroy’s Andor at D23 on Friday.

Ben Mendelsohn will be joining the cast of Andor as villain Orson Krennic, it was announced at the convention’s massive Disney Entertainment Showcase tonight.

More from Deadline

The reveal was included in a behind-the-scenes highlight reel from the making of Season 2, which teased a bigger, more intense story is coming. Of Season 2, star Diego Luna said: “This second part will follow Cassian over the period of four years as he grows into the hero we see make the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One.”

He added that the “stakes are greater” as Cassian prepares to go up against the Empire for this installment of Lucasfilm’s Disney+ series.

Diego Luna in the building for ‘Andor 2’ #D23 pic.twitter.com/L2hJxa6jj3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 10, 2024

The footage featured quick glimpses of Season 2, with the cast teasing “so much growth and so much destruction to these characters.”

“Nobody can escape the crushing power of the empire,” they continued.

Season 2 picks up in the wake of the events of season one with Cassian Andor, already broken out of an Imperial prison cell at sea, stirring up what will become the Rebellion as we know it in the Star Wars lore. Andor is set during the events preceding the 2016 billion-grossing movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In that prequel, Cassian is part of a ragtag group that’s involved in stealing the Death Star plans, which are ultimately uploaded by Princess Leia onto R2-D2 in the original 1977 Star Wars movie.

Andor was nominated for eight Primetime Emmys earlier this year including Outstanding Drama Series.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.