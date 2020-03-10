Ben Mendelsohn on The Outsider Finale, El Cuco, and Modern Masculinity

In the series finale of The Outsider on Sunday night, detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) and investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo) have seemingly defeated a great and terrifying evil, but even then, they don’t know all the answers—and they’re certainly not going to tell the rest of the world that the horrifying entity they've come to know as El Cuco actually exists. And if Mendelsohn himself knows more than Ralph or Holly do, he’s not telling.

“When asked specific things about drama, I find it's very important not to do the interpreting. I really feel that's part of the joy of watching and participating in the journey,” Mendelsohn explains the day after the finale. “That would be ripping people off, and I like people to get the bang for their buck.”

That’s not to say Mendelsohn isn’t willing to talk—far from it. Unlike his onscreen detective, a taciturn and deeply burdened small-town non-believer, the Rogue One and Captain Marvel star is chatty as all heck—now that the season’s over, anyway.

“I don't have a problem doing interviews. I believe it's all entertainment,” he happily explains, moments after he's briefly walked too far from his phone to be heard clearly, caught up in playing a game on his iPad (The Raid: Shadow Legends, for those wondering). “I don't believe in necessarily doing interviews during the run of a show because I think people need to be left the fuck alone, to enjoy the character, and not have the actor pop up and make a lot of jokes on a late-night show.”

Over its ten episodes, The Outsider gave viewers plenty to ponder on their own—like the nature of evil, for starters—even if the finale left audiences with some questions that may or may not be revisited in a second season. (HBO hasn’t confirmed a Season Two yet, but Mendelsohn says there’s “more than enough meat on the bone” to expand the Stephen King adaptation beyond the book.) The first season, helmed by The Night Of writer Richard Price, started in a small Georgia town with the arrest of Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) for a brutal murder we quickly learn he couldn’t possibly have committed due to conflicting evidence of his whereabouts. It ended with a knuckle-biting shootout and a standoff with a supernatural personification of evil in the depths of a Tennessee cave. That journey of horrifying discovery made for one of the best shows of the year so far.

Despite his desire to let audiences sit with their questions, Mendelsohn is more than happy to clarify some mysteries from the finale (like that head-scratching “Who’s Terry?” moment).

GQ: Why do you think that a show like this resonated with so many people at this moment? It seems like the buzz has been pretty much uniformly positive.

Ben Mendelsohn: It really took me by surprise. I had no doubt that we had a decent chance to make something work, but it fucking knocked it out of the park as far as what my expectations were.

How much of the success of the show do you think is because of the Stephen King of it all—the spooky supernatural stuff and the core story—and how much is indebted to Richard Price?

This is the thing. This is the actual magic. I don't know who organized that crossover, but it's some fucking smart crossover. We've never seen that slow peeling back like that, where you're at times ahead of Ralph, at times just behind him. That’s what’s really enjoyable about horrors, thrillers, mysteries, and procedurals. So that's a genius combination and it's not one that would have occurred to me.

Let’s dig into the minutiae of the finale. What was Ralph thinking when he saw the ghosts of Ollie Peterson and his own son, Derek, in the caves?

It's not so much about thinking, it's about feeling. We don't know what he's thinking, but there are two major possibilities and it's important that I don't spoil it for an audience by choosing sides. The first possibility is that it actually genuinely weighs him down; that he feels it, and that it is an effective attack. The second is that it tightens his coil of purpose and fury. Now, which one happens? I couldn't tell you. And if I could tell you, I wouldn't, because I think that stuff is the exclusive preserve of the viewer.

When you say "attack," do you mean the ghosts were El Cuco's projections?

Yeah, that's [El Cuco] attacking. That's him fucking with him. Right? He knows Ralph's coming, so he's launching some psychic missiles. Or it could be that the cave is actually where ghosts are. There are many readings of it.

