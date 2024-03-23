Ben Shephard shares ultra-rare photo of lookalike dad for special reason

(Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Ben Shephard had a reason to celebrate with his family on Saturday as his father marked his 80th birthday, and the This Morning star shared an ultra-rare photo of his dad to mark the occasion.

The pair looked so similar as they headed off together on a chilly March morning to watch Woodford Rugby Club play. Both of the men had bundled up warm as the sun shone through the trees behind them. Underneath his coat, Ben's father was seen wearing a smart white shirt with purple stripes alongside a purple and black tie.

Ben and his father look so alike (Instagram)

The duo had identical hairstyles, both wearing their hair up. Ben's father was certainly rocking a silver fox look, while Ben's greying hair caught the rising sun.

In a simple dedication to his dad, the 49-year-old said: "Happy 80th dad!! Nowhere better to be than @woodford_rugby_club." He finished off the post with a heart emoji.

Despite his high-profile role on This Morning, Ben often keeps his family out of the spotlight, only sharing rare photos of his wife, Annie, and their children, alongside other family members.

Lovebirds Ben and Annie exchanged vows in 2004. The university sweethearts tied the knot on a private island off the coast of Devon, and Annie looked every inch the beautiful bride in a chic fur coat which she wore layered over her wedding dress.

Ben typically keeps his family out of the spotlight (Instagram)

In conversation with close friend Kate Thornton, Ben revealed on her podcast, White Wine Question Time: "We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."

The star dotes on his beloved wife, Annie (Instagram)

Earlier in the year, Ben shared a photo alongside his sister, Alex, and the pair could have been twins as they engaged in a friendly Park Run together. Celebrating their achievement, the Tipping Point star posted: "We did it! New Year's park run with my sis... puffy eyes, sweaty backs and red cheeks! First of lots for 2024!"

Ben grew up in Epping, Essex with his older brother Toby and sister Alex. Their father was an accountant while their mother was a nurse.

Ben shared a rare photo of his sister earlier in the year (Instagram)

The star has a close bond with his family and when the coronavirus restrictions were lifted, he shared how glad he was to be able to reunite with his beloved mum.

"I was able to see my mum socially distanced, we had a nice game of golf and it was lovely to see her," he said on GMB. "It was awful not being able to give her a hug though."