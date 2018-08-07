Ben Stokes: England cricketer's career and life

Ben Stokes has risen from a promising player to become an essential member of England's cricket team.

Benjamin Andrew Stokes was born in Christchurch, New Zealand, in June 1991 to rugby league international and coach Gerard "Ged" Stokes.

The family moved to Cumbria when Ben was 12 years old after his father was appointed head coach at Workington Town Rugby League Club.

Stokes played for Cockermouth Cricket Club where he excelled, with his coach saying he had never seen a 13-year-old bat so clearly.

In 2009, aged 18, Ben started his professional cricket career at Durham where, on his debut and third ball, he took the wicket of top England batsman Mark Ramprakash - who is now England's batting coach.

Following a very successful debut season he was selected to play in Australia during the 2010-11 Ashes for the England Performance Programme - now the Lions - which is the transition step from county to international cricket.

Stokes made his senior England debut in 2011 but was out of action the next year due to injuries and lack of form.

In 2012, then 21 years old, he was sent home from an England Lions tour for ignoring a team curfew.

His son, Layton, was born that year and he got engaged to his girlfriend Clare Ratcliffe in 2013.

He was selected for the England Ashes team in 2013 and played in four out of five tests, taking the wickets of captain Michael Clarke and top-scorer Steve Smith.

In 2014 his daughter, Libby, was born.

Stokes missed out on the 2015 World Cup after fracturing his hand while punching a locker during England's final match of their Caribbean tour in 2014.

He was recalled to the England side to tour the West Indies later that year and then against New Zealand at Lord's before being selected for the 2015 Ashes and the Pakistan tour in the UAE.

Stokes joined the Melbourne Renegades, replacing injured Jesse Ryder for the 2015 season.

The cricketer went on tour with England to South Africa in 2015-16 where he hit a career-best score of 258 - the second fastest double century in test cricket history.

Stokes then took part in the 2016 T20 World Cup, with England narrowly losing out to the West Indies in the final.

In 2016 and 2017 Stokes played with England against Bangladesh, India and the West Indies.

He was appointed vice-captain in February 2017 under Joe Root, and was bought by the Rising Pune Supergiants in the Indian Premier League for £1.7m a week later - justifying the fee by being named Most Valuable Player that year.

His arrest outside Mbargo nightclub in Bristol in September last year came after a one-day Test against the West Indies in the city.

Stokes was suspended and lost his New Balance sponsorship.

The following month he married his long-term girlfriend and mother of his two children, Clare.

He was reinstated for the 2017 South Africa Test then the Champions Trophy and a Test against the West Indies.

Two days before his trial at Bristol Crown Court started on 6 August 2018, he helped England to victory against India, bowling star batsman Virat Kohli out.

However, he will miss the second test against India at Lord's, which takes place during his trial.

Coach Trevor Bayliss said England will need "two or three guys to step up" in Stokes' absence.

The team will be hoping the trial is over quickly as Stokes needs to be in Nottingham by next Thursday to have two days training before the Third Test against India begins on 18 August.